ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

TinCaps fall on late home run in first game back from All-Star break

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XySE9_0gpnIJKg00

DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – A 3-run rally in top of the seventh inning wasn’t enough for the TinCaps on Friday night, who lost, 5-3, in their first game following the All-Star break.

Dayton led Fort Wayne, 3-0, entering the top of the seventh inning when the TinCaps finally cracked the scoreboard. With the bases loaded, Jarryd Dale reached base after his hit was bobbled by the Dragons’ second baseman. Brandon Valenzuela and Lucas Dunn scored to cut the deficit to one.

Agustin Ruiz then tied the game with a RBI single to right field, allowing Corey Rosier to come home from third base.

Fort Wayne’s comeback was short-lived, however, after Dayton’s Matheu Nelson blasted a 2-run shot to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning. That home run would go on to be the winning score for the Dragons.

Fort Wayne resumes their series in Dayton on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
dayton.com

Best spots to retire? Dayton ranks high on unusual list

Sarasota? Scottsdale? Charleston? ... Nah, the Rust Belt is where it’s at. Dayton does not have a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame like Cleveland or a world renowned zoo like Columbus or an NFL team that made the Super Bowl like Cincinnati. But Dayton’s got Ohio’s biggest cities...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Linda Jackson inducted into Silver Circle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Linda Jackson was officially inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Central Great Lakes chapter’s Gold & Silver Circle committee on Sunday, July 24 in Cleveland, Ohio. Silver Circle inductees have dedicated at least 25 years of distinguished...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WDTN

Thousands left without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of Miami Valley residents were left without power on Saturday following heavy storm damage. According to the AES Ohio outage map, 14,763 customers are without power as of 11:35 a.m. on July 23. The outages have spanned several counties including Montgomery County and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy