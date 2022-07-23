TinCaps fall on late home run in first game back from All-Star break

DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – A 3-run rally in top of the seventh inning wasn’t enough for the TinCaps on Friday night, who lost, 5-3, in their first game following the All-Star break.

Dayton led Fort Wayne, 3-0, entering the top of the seventh inning when the TinCaps finally cracked the scoreboard. With the bases loaded, Jarryd Dale reached base after his hit was bobbled by the Dragons’ second baseman. Brandon Valenzuela and Lucas Dunn scored to cut the deficit to one.

Agustin Ruiz then tied the game with a RBI single to right field, allowing Corey Rosier to come home from third base.

Fort Wayne’s comeback was short-lived, however, after Dayton’s Matheu Nelson blasted a 2-run shot to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning. That home run would go on to be the winning score for the Dragons.

Fort Wayne resumes their series in Dayton on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

