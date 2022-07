Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s 2022-23 will be a season-long celebration of its 25-year history. “Our company is known for many of our full-length contemporary ballets, but there is a rich and diverse history of the company in the numerous smaller repertoire pieces,” GHDT Executive Artistic Director Gregory Hancock said. “The 25th season seemed a perfect time to highlight works from the past that have shaped the direction and legacy of the company. The diversity of our repertoire has been a mission from the inception of the company.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO