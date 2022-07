Giovanni Cabrera followed his handlers’ advice and finally fought more aggressively Saturday night. The strategy change paid off for the southpaw from Chicago, who dropped Gabriel Flores Jr. three times on his way to winning a unanimous decision in their 10-round lightweight fight on the Isaac Dogboe-Joet Gonzalez undercard at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota. Cabrera, who floored Flores twice in the first round and again during the fifth round, won by the same score, 98-89, on the cards of judges Tim Cheatham, John Mariano and Patrick Morley.

HINCKLEY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO