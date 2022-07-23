ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police searching for assault suspect

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago
(Getty Images)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a suspect who assaulted a man Tuesday night.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at approximately 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police were called to Wilson Avenue near West 4th Street, where a man was found with several blunt injuries.

The victim told police he was walking his dog when the suspect hit him in the head with a metal object, and when the victim turned around, he was struck again in the left hand. The victim was able to remove the weapon from his assailant, who ran away from the scene. The suspect was last seen westbound on West Corona Avenue. The victim did not know his attacker.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6″ or 5’7″ heavyset, with short dark hair and possibly a mustache. The attacker was also wearing a Colorado Avalanche jersey and possibly shorts.

If you have any information about this attack contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)-553-2502 or Detective Chris Prado at (719)-696-2603.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or

