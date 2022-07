BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New video shows another violent encounter between a driver and squeegee kids on the streets of Baltimore. The person who gave the video to FOX45 News said they wanted to remain anonymous. The person said the video was recorded at the intersection of President and Lombard streets on Sunday afternoon. The person said that he saw the driver, "who appeared to be very angry," get out of the vehicle and then one person swung at the driver with a squeegee.

