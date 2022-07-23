ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Western Mass Pioneers host the Manhattan Soccer Club

By Waleed Azad
 3 days ago

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – USL Playoff soccer is ready to kick things off this weekend in Ludlow.

The Western Mass Pioneers hosted the Manhattan Soccer Club Friday evening in the USL Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Prior to the Pioneers game, Seacoast United took on the Christos FC which was also hosted in Ludlow.

22News was there for the excitement that surrounded the area.

“Score some goals. Manhattan is really tough they play good defense we need to protect our box and listen to the coach to get three points today and advance in the playoffs. Thank you to the fans and community who makes us do what we do. We do this all for you,” said Brandon Smith, Director of Operations.

The Eastern Conference Semifinal with be played on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. For ticket pricing just visit the Western Mass Pioneers website.

