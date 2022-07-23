ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Trash Pandas snap skid with 7-2 victory

By John Few
themadisonrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – In their first game after the All-Star break, the Rocket City Trash Pandas got a dominant performance on the mound and clutch hitting at the plate to defeat the Birmingham Barons 7-2 in front of an electric crowd of 7,004 at Toyota Field on Friday night....

themadisonrecord.com

themadisonrecord.com

Trash Pandas fall In finale to Barons 6-1

MADISON – The Rocket City Trash Pandas struggled to contain the Birmingham Barons offense, allowing three home runs in the first four innings of a 6-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field in the finale of their three-game series against their North Division foes. Rocket City got an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Chicago playing Alabama this fall: How to get tickets

Chicago will celebrate 55 years as a band with a tour, making a stop in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday. The classic rockers will perform at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. The show on the Friday night before the Alabama football team hosts Mississippi State Oct. 22, the Tide’s 2022 homecoming game.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Alabama DL target Hunter Osborne locks in decision date

Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville will announce his college commitment on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. CT on CBS Sports HQ, he announced on Monday. The in-state standout is down to Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. “Really just the day I came down to,” he said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

Future Alabama non-conference schedules nearly complete through 2026

While the SEC still wrestles with the merits of eight- or nine-game conference schedules, Alabama’s future non-league schedules are taking shape. The Crimson Tide has at least three games against outside competition on the books every year through 2026, according to contracts obtained by AL.com through public records requests.
ALABAMA STATE
fsrmagazine.com

Eggs Up Grill Opens First Store in Alabama

Eggs Up Grill has opened its first restaurant in Alabama. Its newest restaurant is located at 300 Hughes Road in the Madison Commons Shopping Center in Madison, Ala. This is the first Eggs Up Grill for Franchise Partners Alex and Kristen McLellan. “Alex and I are excited to introduce Eggs...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama kicker commit Conor Talty ‘likes the situation’ he is walking into

Alabama football’s newest kicker commit, Conor Talty had no idea playing football at the University of Alabama was a possibility for him a month ago. The St. Rita High School rising senior had his mind set on the end of his recruitment in June. He had camped and visited a couple of programs not named Alabama, and the Crimson Tide were not on his mind until he got a call from kicker specialist, Chris Sailer on June. 23.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Divine House Of Soul and Chef Evanuel Serving It Up for Alabama

Calhoun County, AL – Warning – looking at the food prepared by Divine House Of Soul may make you hungry and that is what Chef Evanuel is hoping for. Chef Evanuel aka Brandin Blakely graduated from culinary arts school at Jefferson State Community College in 2020. He actually started his business as soon as he got to Jefferson State in 2018. One of the first jobs he had was cooking was at Waffle House around 2010. At the time he acknowledges he was struggling with a alcohol and drug addiction. Even though at the time he was struggling with addiction he knew cooking was for him. “To me cooking is one of the most powerful things in the world. When I cook I do it for something and I have to opportunity to control the way a person acts, thinks, and feel through the happiness of food. I’m given the opportunity to turn your bad day into a great day or a good day into a awesome day just by providing a wonderful meal.” While going to school he was also in a drug and alcohol rehab called Fresh Start Ministries in Lincoln Alabama. He was the first client that the rehab owner let attend college. Not only did he let Brandin attend college, he let Brandin start his private chef and catering business.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Freddy’s in Helena pushes back opening to early August

HELENA – The Helena location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has announced it is once again pushing back its opening date. According to the Helena Business Association, the opening has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, which will be located near the intersection of Alabama...
HELENA, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: All bets are off for Birmingham

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. This is the article I always wished to write, but didn’t know if it would ever be possible. ComebackTown began publishing in February, 2012 with the sole purpose to begin a discussion about how to revitalize a struggling Birmingham. That’s why it was titled ‘ComebackTown.’
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Lightning rips through a Pinson home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson. The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters...
PINSON, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama celebrates 'Sweet Grown Alabama Day'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Farmers markets across the state of Alabama took part in "Sweet Grown Alabama Day" today. The event was held at markets from Cullman to Foley, and encouraged folks to buy local fresh vegetables and fruits. Three markets were held in the Birmingham area. "With the supply...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The 8th Annual Alabama Music Awards To Be Held On Sunday, July 24, 2022 @ Bessemer Civic Center

The Alabama Music Awards (AMAs) is a celebration that showcases Alabama’s musical talent. The audience will get to enjoy LIVE performances, RED CARPET interviews, HONOREE presentations and more! A&R from well-known record labels, management companies, and various media outlets will be present at this awesome event! The opportunities and exposure for artists will be in great multitude! In addition, the audience will get to indulge in the hard work and accomplishments of these talented and unique artists.
BESSEMER, AL
thebamabuzz.com

13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, July 25

We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new groundbreaking in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permits values, project addresses and much more!. Alabama Center for the Arts Residence Hall | Decatur. Project Cost: $15,496,572.
ALABAMA STATE

