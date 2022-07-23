Trash Pandas snap skid with 7-2 victory

Calhoun County, AL – Warning – looking at the food prepared by Divine House Of Soul may make you hungry and that is what Chef Evanuel is hoping for. Chef Evanuel aka Brandin Blakely graduated from culinary arts school at Jefferson State Community College in 2020. He actually started his business as soon as he got to Jefferson State in 2018. One of the first jobs he had was cooking was at Waffle House around 2010. At the time he acknowledges he was struggling with a alcohol and drug addiction. Even though at the time he was struggling with addiction he knew cooking was for him. “To me cooking is one of the most powerful things in the world. When I cook I do it for something and I have to opportunity to control the way a person acts, thinks, and feel through the happiness of food. I’m given the opportunity to turn your bad day into a great day or a good day into a awesome day just by providing a wonderful meal.” While going to school he was also in a drug and alcohol rehab called Fresh Start Ministries in Lincoln Alabama. He was the first client that the rehab owner let attend college. Not only did he let Brandin attend college, he let Brandin start his private chef and catering business.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO