Have you ever driven down a road that you haven't for a while, and seen something that seems like it shouldn't be there? That was the experience I had, maybe you have, too. It was almost surreal, when I saw this 'thing' out east on the horizon while driving on Colorado Boulevard (County Road 13) south of Highway 60. I was on my way to Frederick to check out an event going on; I committed myself to finding out what that thing was on my way back.

JOHNSTOWN, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO