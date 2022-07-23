ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daddy Days: From growing up in-person to impersonal

By Caleb Harris
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
The day-to-day in-person interactions that made up the majority of people’s lives have largely gone by the wayside for the current generation of children. Most of us, from the various generations in the past 100 years, knew the weekly experiences of interacting with community members as part of life.

You went to the bank and spoke with a bank teller or manager. You went to the grocery store or hardware store or gas station and at least greeted if not conversed with the proprietor or their employees.

I remember getting lollipops at the bank, samples at the grocery store, and amused looks from the attendant when going inside a gas station to pay cash for my parents’ gas (which was less than $1 a gallon, by the way).

Growing up in the '90s, my brothers and I had an almost neighborly relationship with the video store a few blocks from our house. Not only did we rent a movie (VHS!) from them once a week, we’d stop in several times a week on walks with Dad to drop a quarter in the gumball machine and split a ping pong ball-size gumball. The manager was always friendly and sometimes it seemed like he kept that gumball machine stocked just for us.

Of course, all these in-person interactions meant you had to leave the house and you had to wait your turn. As technology has advanced, we’ve found ways around all this in-person stuff. Online banks and mobile check deposits means you never have to weave your way through the maze-like line in a bank lobby. Grocery delivery and curbside pickup means you don’t have to wander the aisles and wait in a checkout line. Online warehouses and same-day delivery mean you can get the part you need sent to you (and even consult a stranger on YouTube for how to install it). With pay at the pump, and now touchless payment, gas stations don’t even have to have an attendant.

We have routinely traded the simplicity of doing errands in-person for the convenience of not. Actually, it’s modern American heresy to suggest innovation and convenience are not always a net win.

But it’s hard to look clearly and closely at what’s been lost in all this progress. It’s fairly simple to see there is less person-to-person interaction in consumer transactions. But the impact of that is less clear. Does it lead to greater isolation in society? How about less friendliness in general? Do kids not seeing adults model polite interactions miss out on something? Do adults not seeing actual people in their actual community lose touch with some part of their humanity? The comments on many a social media post suggest something akin to this is happening.

Back to the video store. One day, my brother and I rode our bikes there to rent a movie for a boys movie night with Dad. As we parked our bikes outside the store, some bigger kids came up and told us to get off our bikes because they were taking them. We were stunned and outmanned so we got off our bikes to go into the store.

However, before we got to the front door, the video store manager came out and told the kids to leave our bikes alone — and to take a hike. He had seen what was about to go down through the window. The kids left our bikes and took off.

This isn’t the kind of experience you’re ever going to have renting a movie from Apple TV or Netflix.

Sure, you’re also never going to run the risk of having your bike stolen when streaming movies from the internet. But using an impersonal streaming service also involves trading the in-person experiences, connections and memories that come with talking to people in real life. And I’m convinced those things add up to more than the sum of their parts.

Harris and his wife live in Pflugerville with their six sons. Please email comments or suggestions for future columns tothoughtsforcaleb@gmail.com.

