Salem, OR

Grand jury: 3 Salem officers justified in fatal shooting of teen during firefight

By Alia Beard Rau, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

A Marion County grand jury on Friday unanimously decided three Salem Police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Robert Fletemier-Brown earlier this month.

Fletemier-Brown was killed while police were attempting to arrest him. Police allege he was involved in the March shooting at the Salem Center Mall and a June shooting near Columbia Bank . Police allege they approached the teen at a parked car, and he pulled out a gun. Gunshots were exchanged, police said.

The same grand jury also indicted Anthony Medeiros, 20, on charges of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm as well as two probation violations. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Description of the shooting

According to a news release from the Marion County District Attorney's Office, Salem Police had a warrant for Fletemier-Brown's arrest based on the belief that he was responsible for both prior shootings. A juvenile was injured in the mall shooting and a 20-year-old male was injured in the shooting near Columbia Bank.

Salem detectives had been surveilling Fletemier-Brown in the days leading up to July 13.

"Investigators had reason to believe (Fletemier-Brown) was armed and a likely continual danger to both the community and any officers attempting to make an arrest," according to the District Attorney's Office release. "Because of that, the Salem Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) was mobilized to take (Fletemier-Brown) into custody."

That evening, officers saw Fletemier-Brown and three others in a parked car in front of a Salem residence. Fletemier-Brown was in the back seat. SWAT officers in three different unmarked cars surrounded the vehicle and officers deployed two flash-bang smoke devices.

A 12-second gunfight ensued, according to the District Attorney's Office release.

"Almost immediately upon this contact, (Fletemier-Brown) momentarily ducked out of view and quickly returned brandishing a loaded pistol in his right hand and firing in the direction of the officers," according to the release. "Upon seeing this action, three different officers returned fire despite having virtually no cover and only glass windshields between them and the repeated gunfire by (Fletemier-Brown)."

Who fired, and how many times

According to the release, Officer Brian Frazzini fired his rifle 11 times toward Fletemier-Brown. Corporal Adam Waite fired his rifle three times at Fletemier-Brown. Officer Ryan Morris fired his pistol six times toward Fletemier-Brown.

Shell cases determined Fletemier-Brown fired his pistol "in the direction of the officers a total of six times," according to the release.

Detective Erik Hernandez was hit in the ankle by a bullet fired by Fletemier-Brown, according to the release. He is expected to make a full recovery. Capt. Luke Barr of the Salem Fire Department, a SWAT medic, was injured in the face, arms and torso by shrapnel. He also is expected to make a full recovery.

After the weapons were fired, Fletemier-Brown was unresponsive on the ground outside the car with his firearm in his hand, according to the release. The three other occupants were removed from the car and Fletemier-Brown was then assessed and declared dead.

An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head and one to the chest, according to the release.

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson in a statement offered her admiration of the officers and other public safety officials involved.

“Our community is safer because of their selfless willingness to stand in harm’s way on behalf of us all. I am relieved that no officers lost their lives in this incident — an incident that but for the quick thinking and professional training of the Salem Police Department could have ended much more tragically," she said. "My sympathies are extended to the family of Robert Brown. Nobody wanted this outcome for him.”

Alia Beard Rau is the senior news editor for the Salem Statesman Journal. Reach her at arau@gannett.com Follow her on Twitter @aliarau

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Grand jury: 3 Salem officers justified in fatal shooting of teen during firefight

Cid Peirce Quakenbush
3d ago

We already knew the police were justified, but thank you for reporting it. Most liberal media won't report this.

