BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new law requires all law enforcement employed for one year or more to get training on how to recognize human trafficking. Sen. Beth Mizell (R) said she brought this up after learning not many officers outside of New Orleans have been properly trained on the subject. With the I-10/ I-12 corridor being a pipeline for human trafficking, it became apparent that training was needed.

