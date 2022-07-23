ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Shelton rallies in sixth to top Southington South 6-5 in Section 2 Little League championship game

By Dan Nowak
sheltonherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHINGTON — On Friday Jonny Wood proved what the Little League experience is all a. out and the special moments it can produce. Trailing by a run in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Section 2 Little League championship game, with a runner on first and no outs, Shelton...

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

Coaching Carousel Spins at Mahopac, Yorktown, Somers

Dini Tabbed Husker Girls’ Hoop Coach; Hynes, Nappi Land Hoops, Hardball Gigs at ’Pac. We told you a couple of weeks ago to keep a watchful eye on @Directrays Twitter feed, as some coaches would be on the move and others would be stepping up to take on new coaching assignments. And lo and behold the intel we kept under wraps began to emerge at places like Mahopac, Somers and Yorktown, which is where we’ll start since it’s pretty big news that Yorktown A.D. Rob Barrett tabbed Kristi Dini as the new Cornhusker varsity girls’ basketball coach, replacing Brian Mundy.
SOMERS, NY
sheltonherald.com

Looking Back by George Albano

The Norwalk Junior American Legion baseball team pulled off a rare feat by pitching back-to-back no-hitters, but only managed to win one of the two games. First, Andrew Seiden started and held Wilton hitless for the six home innings, but four straight walks in the bottom of the first accounted for in the only run of the game as Post 12 lost a 1-0 decision ... James Stumpf was more fortunate in Norwalk’s next contest as he also tossed a no-hitter and received plenty of support as Post 12 routed Darien/New Canaan 15-0 at Malmquist Field. Stumpf, who improved to 3-0, struck out 12 batters and got more than enough offense when Norwalk erupted for 10 runs in the last of the first. Matt Downey had three hits and three RBIs, while Seiden added a pair of hits and four ribbies for Post 12, which improved to 13-4.
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton man races his way from construction to a NASCAR gig

SHELTON — As recently as two weeks ago, Ron Miske spent his days working his construction job, while spending his off hours on his true passion — racing cars. Now Miske has turned his passion into his profession, taking a job with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by all-time greats in their sports — Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan — and moving his race-loving family from Shelton to North Carolina.
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, CT
Shelton, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Southington, CT
State
Connecticut State
Southington, CT
Sports
City
Shelton, CT
i95 ROCK

It’s Time to Consider Train Service Between Danbury and Waterbuy

If your commute takes you North to South in Connecticut, you're in good shape typically traffic-wise. But us East to West commuters have it bad, especially in Fairfield and New Haven Counties. 95, the Merritt Parkway, and 84 are the main arteries that carry most of the vehicle traffic between Boston and New York City, and they're all constantly clogged.
DANBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton High Marching Gaels holds bottle drive, seeks new members

SHELTON — The Shelton Marching Gaels are looking for more than jusy recyclables. The Marching Gaels are holding its next monthly bottle drive on July 30. The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelton High School bus loop. The SHS Marching Gaels are also...
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Ten Conn. state parks close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#The Little League#Rbi#Southington South
sheltonherald.com

Lifelong Shelton resident, Video 7 owner Robert Achille dies

SHELTON — The city has lost an educator, championship volleyball coach and owner of one of the longest running video stores in the country. Robert Achille, 64, a lifelong Shelton resident and owner of the iconic Video 7 on Kneen Street for more than three decades, died July 15 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
SHELTON, CT
i95 ROCK

The Grand Opening of Sonic in Danbury Was a Lively Affair

Ain't no party like a grand opening party, cause a grand opening party don't stop. At least this is the case in Danbury, CT. I've attended a bunch of ribbon-cuttings in my days at I-95, and learned nobody does it better than Danbury. The recent Grand Opening of the Sonic Drive-In on White Street was packed and loaded with familiar faces.
DANBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

United Illuminating Planning Massive Infrastructure Replacement Project In Shelton, Derby, And Ansonia

ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON – United Illuminating’s century-old transmission lines-powering homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton-are in line for a major, modern-day makeover. A team from UI held an informational session Thursday (July 14) at Ansonia City Hall to discuss the ​‘Derby Junction to Ansonia 115-kV Transmission Line Rebuild Project.’
ANSONIA, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sheltonherald.com

Route 8 in Shelton closed after crash

SHELTON — A stretch of Route 8 has been closed for hours after an early Sunday crash, according to officials. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a crash and truck fire caused the closure between Exits 11 and 10 on Route 8 southbound. The crash occurred before 5 a.m. Sunday.
SHELTON, CT
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
norwalkplus.com

WCSU recognizes three generations of educators in one family

DANBURY, CT – “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire” is a statement often misattributed to Irish poet William Butler Yeats, but more likely said by Greek philosopher Plutarch. Regardless of the quote’s origin, the aforementioned “educational fire lighting” by members of a local family is impossible to overlook — because nine family members spanning three generations have ignited the intellectual curiosity of students in classrooms from Fairfield County, Connecticut, to Westchester County, New York.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy