Shelton rallies in sixth to top Southington South 6-5 in Section 2 Little League championship game

The Norwalk Junior American Legion baseball team pulled off a rare feat by pitching back-to-back no-hitters, but only managed to win one of the two games. First, Andrew Seiden started and held Wilton hitless for the six home innings, but four straight walks in the bottom of the first accounted for in the only run of the game as Post 12 lost a 1-0 decision ... James Stumpf was more fortunate in Norwalk’s next contest as he also tossed a no-hitter and received plenty of support as Post 12 routed Darien/New Canaan 15-0 at Malmquist Field. Stumpf, who improved to 3-0, struck out 12 batters and got more than enough offense when Norwalk erupted for 10 runs in the last of the first. Matt Downey had three hits and three RBIs, while Seiden added a pair of hits and four ribbies for Post 12, which improved to 13-4.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO