ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Rispoli back at home on Del Mar turf course on opening day

By BILL CENTER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105xoC_0gpnDv2d00
Balnikhov wins the Oceanside Stakes with jockey Umberto Rispoli on opening day Friday at Del Mar Racetrack. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

DEL MAR — The departed Flavien Prat won four of the past five jockey titles at Del Mar.

But there was one area where Prat had an equal. Umberto Rispoli thrived on Del Mar’s turf course. At one point during the 2020 season, Rispoli was winning 40 percent of the turf races at Del Mar, a clip that helped him place second in the final jockey standings … one win behind Prat.

Rispoli returned to his specialty Friday, opening Del Mar’s 83rd season by rallying Balnikhov along the rail of the turf course to win the 77th Oceanside Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths over the 29-1 long shot Anmer Hall.

“That was an amazing trip,” said Rispoli, a 33-year-old native of Naples, Italy. “I was all the way on the outside on the backstretch, so I said, ‘I think I’m losing too much ground here,’ and I went down inside. From there it happened.

“I love this race. In the three years I’ve ridden it, I’ve won twice (also Hit the Road in 2020) and finished second.”

Rispoli left the Southern California circuit earlier this year to ride in Kentucky, but struggled for a couple months before returning.

“Umberto fits this horse really well,” winning trainer Phil D’Amato said. “I think the key to Balnikhov is get him to settle, save ground and then come with his run. He sat a good trip and was able to use his turn of foot late to get the job done.”

Balnikhov was seventh in the field of 12 at the top of the stretch and fourth midway down the stretch. The Irish-bred paid $8.40 as the 3-1 second choice after running a mile in 1:34.85.

Favored Mackinnon, ridden by Juan Hernandez, finished fourth before a sellout crowd of 21,680.

“Fantastic Opening Day,” said Del Mar Thoroughbred Club President and COO Josh Rubinstein. “There was great energy and buzz. It felt like Del Mar was back. We had great feedback from the fans.”

Del Mar’s handle was an opening-day record $23.56 million, an 11 percent gain over 2021. The on-premises handle of $3.5 million was a 36 percent increase over last year, when the crowd was limited to 15,000. It helped that the fields for Friday’s program averaged 10.4 horses per race.

Meanwhile, a trend could already be developing at Del Mar this summer.

The track’s first three stakes races are on the turf. And aboard the morning-line favorites in all three races are Rispoli and Hernandez. The latter was the riding champion at Del Mar last fall and more recently Santa Anita — as well as the early leader this meet with three wins Friday.

Second day preview

The first graded stakes of the meeting will be Saturday’s Grade II San Clemente Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at a mile on the turf. It’s the final race on an 11-race program.

D’Amato has a third of the 12 horses entered, including slight morning line favorite Bellabel (4-1) and second choice Island of Love (5-1). Rispoli will be aboard Bellabel, Hernandez on Island of Love.

Bellabel hasn’t raced since winning her American debut in the $100,000 Blue Norther at Santa Anita in January in what was also her first race for D’Amato. Rispoli will be aboard Bellabel for the first time.

Island of Love has won three of her six career starts, but two of the wins came last year in Italy. Her last two starts were Grade III races under Hernandez — a win in the Senorita Stakes on May 7 at Santa Anita followed by a second-place finish in the Honeymoon Stakes on May 29.

In her first two starts in this country, Island of Love finished second and fourth this winter behind Lucky Girl at Santa Anita. But Lucky Girl (Joe Bravo), who is also entered in the San Clemente Stakes, has been fifth in her last two starts.

The other two D’Amato entries are Sixteen Arches and Helens Well. All four of his horses in the San Clemente were bred in Ireland.

Two races earlier is the $100,000 Osunitas Stakes at a mile on the turf for older fillies and mares. Hernandez will be on the Leonard Powell-trained Avenue de France, who is coming off a second-place finish in the $200,000 Ouija Board Distaff at Lone Star Park in Texas. Rispoli will be aboard Amy C. for D’Amato.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Little League: Encinitas 6, Peninsula 1

Little League Section Six finals on Wednesday night, Encinitas against Peninsula winner advances to the Southern California Regionals. Encinitas broke open a 3-1 game late to pull off and win 6-1. There journey will continue on in the next round, they will play again on Saturday.
ENCINITAS, CA
CBS 8

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 4:21 a.m. on Monday. USGS reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 9.9 miles WNW of Ensenada, Mexico at 4:21 a.m. in the Baja California region. People reported feeling the quake in Lemon Grove, La Mesa,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Clemente, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
Kentucky State
City
Del Mar, CA
Del Mar, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Diego weekly Reader

Orioles moved from sycamores to potted palms

Orioles, the bright yellow or yellow-orange-and-black birds sometimes seen flitting among the palm trees, are summer residents of San Diego County’s coastal areas. A century ago, the orioles preferred to nest in sycamore trees, which were then more common in our area’s river bottoms. Today, these birds are most likely to take up residence in the planted palm trees, where they obtain fiber to build their nests from the easily shredded fronds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Tiny, pink eggs appear in Lake Murray | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — What looks like pink clumps of tiny fish eggs, are sprinkled all around Lake Murray. CBS 8 began looking into what the pink eggs could be. A person posted the pictures on a La Mesa community Facebook page wondering what it is that’s sticking to reeds and at the base of trees all around the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flavien Prat
San Diego weekly Reader

Chris Rodriguez bows out of Oceanside politics

Christopher Rodriguez appeared four years ago as one of North County’s most promising Republican up-and-comers. An Iraq war veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart, he still sports a high-and-tight Marine haircut. During Oceanside City Council meetings, he’s told stories about how he had to look after his younger siblings when his gang-banging, drug-peddling dad would get violent back home in Chicago. Rodriguez’s campaign ads have used the tagline “No excuses” to point out his initiative and self-reliance.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Serious BBQ at Up in Smoke in San Marcos

Every few years when I discover a new BBQ joint I feel compelled to give a brief education on its true definition and clarify the difference between BBQ and grilling. Yeah, I’m one of those freaks who tends to correct the well-meaning friend who invites me over for a “BBQ” when in fact he is simply grilling burgers or the like.
SAN MARCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racetrack#Ireland#Th
Eater

Panoramic Rooftop Bar Brings Breezy Drinks and Bites to Downtown Oceanside

On the heels of launching Coco Maya, a tropical rooftop oasis in Little Italy, local group Grind & Prosper Hospitality is set to unveil CocoCabana atop the Brick Hotel, a newly-restored historic building turned boutique property in North County. Scheduled to officially debut on Wednesday, July 27, the open-air 2,100-square-foot cocktail bar boasts expansive views of the Pacific and downtown Oceanside from its fourth floor perch.
OCEANSIDE, CA
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Del Mar Times

Ankle injuries: Q&A with Scripps orthopedic surgeon Jacob Braunstein

As more people return to their active lifestyles, especially as pandemic-related public health restrictions have receded, the risks for foot and ankle injuries increase. In a Q&A, Scripps orthopedic surgeon Jacob Braunstein, who lives in Encinitas, discusses his first year with Scripps, ankle surgeries and other aspects of being an orthopedic surgeon. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and conciseness.
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy