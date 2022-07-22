ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Two appointed to Penn College Board of Directors

pct.edu
 4 days ago

Two senior administrators at Penn State have been named to fill positions on the Board of Directors at Pennsylvania College of Technology, a special mission affiliate of the university. Yvonne Gaudelius, vice president and dean for undergraduate education, and Virginia A. Teachey, associate vice president for finance, were appointed...

pctoday.pct.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pct.edu

Pre-College Programs move campers miles ahead

A second week of Pre-College Programs, providing an absorbing midmonth bill of fare, winningly delivered eight more options for teenagers looking for purposeful summer diversion. Attracting both the well-traveled and the close-to-home, the latest Penn College sessions covered a range of career-focused opportunity: Automotive Restoration; Design, Build & Grow (landscape and horticulture); Diesel Truck & Heavy Equipment; Fundamentals of Emergency Response; Graphic Design Summer Studio; the first-time offerings of Have Your Cake & Decorate It, Too and Non-Destructive Testing; and Thingamajig Fabricators. This photo gallery provides a sampling of the visitors’ enlightening encounters with their potential futures, with a slightly heavier dose of the inaugural cake-decorating camp … because who doesn’t want an extra helping of cake?!?!? (Readers can also relive the first round of Pre-College Programs, published elsewhere on PCToday.)
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BU grad, Lock Haven admin named PCPA president

Lock Haven, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University graduate and Lock Haven administrator has been named head of the Pennsylvania College Personnel Association (PCPA). Bryson Purcell, assistant director of admissions at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, is set to begin his term, the organization announced recently. PCPA promotes and recognizes principles of fairness, equity, and social justice in relation to, and across intersections of race, age, color, religion, citizenship, gender, sexual orientation, social...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
pct.edu

Arts Center receives grant from FCFP’s Waldron Memorial Fund

The Community Arts Center has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Waldron Memorial Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The funds will go toward the 2022-23 Educational Series program at the CAC, specifically to assist the Muncy School District with busing students to attend matinees. “We...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, PA
State
Michigan State
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Williamsport, PA
State
Indiana State
Williamsport, PA
Education
skooknews.com

Sixteen Graduate from Schuylkill Technology Center Practical Nursing Program

Just over 200 guests attend the Schuylkill Technology Center Adult Practical Nursing Graduation Ceremony held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Frackville Campus. Sixteen adult learners successfully completed the one-year, full-time Practical Nursing Program and were awarded diplomas. Each graduate is now eligible to take the NCLEX Examination and apply for licensure within the State of Pennsylvania.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

State-bound Keystone 12s set Monday fundraiser for Mill Hall

MILL HALL, PA – The Keystone 12 (Major) Little League All-Star team will hold a public workout and fundraiser at the Mill Hall Little League field Monday at 6 p.m. Contributions received will help underwrite the expenses connected with the team’s participation in the Pennsylvania Little League state championships starting Wednesday in Bradford.
MILL HALL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwood University#College Board#The Board Of Directors
PennLive.com

Pa. hospital center expected to close in next 3 months

The Berwick Hospital Center will close within 90 days, WNEP-TV is reporting. Late last week, its owners closed the doors of three nearby clinics. Providers there warned WNEP that the hospital would be next. By Friday, the offices owned by Berwick Clinic Company in Shickshinny, Bloomsburg, and one in Berwick...
BERWICK, PA
webbweekly.com

Perry I. Adelson, DDS, 83

Perry I. Adelson, DDS, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2022. Perry was born February 27, 1939, in Williamsport, PA, second son to Harold J. Adelson, DDS, and Idele (Hanshaft) Adelson. He attended Williamsport schools graduating from Williamsport High School in 1957. Perry attended Lycoming College, and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry in 1963. After dental school, Perry served as a Captain in the Dental Unit at Turner Air Force Base in Albany, GA, where his first child was born to his former wife. In 1966, the family moved back to Williamsport, and Perry entered into dental practice with his father. The practice grew exponentially and existed until 2016, when after some challenging health issues, Perry was forced to retire. The women who worked with him, including his wife, who was the practice’s dental hygienist, worked chairside with him for more than 35 years, and were family to him and to the entire Adelson clan. Perry was an exceptionally skilled dentist who produced extensive dental restorations for his patients, as well practicing general dentistry for little patients experiencing their first dental visit to those who initially started as his father’s patients years earlier.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
thingstodopost.org

Top 10 hotels in Williamsport, United States

Discover the best hotels in Williamsport, Pennsylvania including Best Western Williamsport Inn, Genetti Hotel, SureStay Collection By Best Western, Hampton Inn & Suites Williamsport-Faxon Exit, Hampton Inn Williamsport-Downtown, Red Roof Inn Williamsport, PA, Best Western Williamsport Inn, Hampton Inn Williamsport-Downtown, City Hall Grand Hotel, Comfort Inn Williamsport, Fairfield Inn & Suites Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Saffron Mediterranean Grill is moving to Lewisburg

Williamsport, Pa. — The Saffron Mediterranean Grill is packing up and heading to Lewisburg this September. Saffron, currently located on 4th Street, will wrap up their time in Williamsport on Aug. 13. "It has been a pleasure to meet so many of you and have you as guests at the restaurant in Williamsport for the past 8 years," the restaurant owner and head chef Maher Hedhli wrote on Facebook. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Thousands Mourn Decorated Hero Thursday in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL – Thousands of people are mourning the loss of a heroic veteran in Mount Carmel. Decorated US Army veteran Ronald Spangler Jr. died in a crash on his way to work last week. The crash was on I-81 in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County. Spangler was honored...
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
laconiadailysun.com

Freedom Festival features politicians

Montoursville, Pa. — State and local officials joined in Lycoming County Patriots' Freedom Festival at the Savoy Plaza in Montoursville on Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m to 4 p.m., with featured guest speakers taking to the podium beginning at 12:30 p.m. State Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84th district) and Republican candidate for the 83rd district Jamie Flick, along with U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-9th), Marcie Lynch Asseta, campaign director for U.S. Rep. candidate Glenn Thompson (R-15th), and Carrie Lewis DelRosso, candidate for lieutenant governor and running mate of gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy