Two appointed to Penn College Board of Directors

Perry I. Adelson, DDS, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2022. Perry was born February 27, 1939, in Williamsport, PA, second son to Harold J. Adelson, DDS, and Idele (Hanshaft) Adelson. He attended Williamsport schools graduating from Williamsport High School in 1957. Perry attended Lycoming College, and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dentistry in 1963. After dental school, Perry served as a Captain in the Dental Unit at Turner Air Force Base in Albany, GA, where his first child was born to his former wife. In 1966, the family moved back to Williamsport, and Perry entered into dental practice with his father. The practice grew exponentially and existed until 2016, when after some challenging health issues, Perry was forced to retire. The women who worked with him, including his wife, who was the practice’s dental hygienist, worked chairside with him for more than 35 years, and were family to him and to the entire Adelson clan. Perry was an exceptionally skilled dentist who produced extensive dental restorations for his patients, as well practicing general dentistry for little patients experiencing their first dental visit to those who initially started as his father’s patients years earlier.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO