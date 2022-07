Coleman County TRTA is proud to announce that Gus Allen is the recipient of the 2022 Drucilla Eberhardt George Scholarship. Gus is the son of Kevin and Ronda Allen and a Coleman High School 2022 graduate. He will be attending Tarleton University where he plans to study Biomedical Science with the goal of becoming a Physician's Assistant. "We will are honored to follow his career."

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO