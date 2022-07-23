ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 Amazon Problems No One is Talking About

By Larisa Redins
 3 days ago
As the world's largest online retailer, Amazon is a popular destination for shoppers looking for convenience and good deals. You can often save money shopping there, which can be one of the best ways to reduce financial stress.

But not everything at Amazon is a good buy, and the site also comes with a few inconveniences. Make sure you understand these potential Amazon problems before you shop.

Amazon Prime is not cheap

Amazon Prime, the company's premium membership service, is expensive. It costs $139 per year and comes with a boatload of perks, including free two-day shipping on eligible items and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and other exclusive benefits.

For some shoppers, the cost is worth paying. But it's not for everyone. When you’re trying to save money, you want to avoid overspending. For those trying to pinch pennies, Prime might not be a great deal, no matter how convenient the service is.

Amazon doesn’t always offer the best deal

Some people find shopping at Amazon irresistible, especially if they have Prime. But Amazon doesn't always offer the cheapest prices.

So, instead of assuming Amazon has the best deal, compare prices at different stores so you can save money. Websites such as CamelCamelCamel track the prices of items on Amazon and alert you when the price of a favorite item drops.

You can’t personally inspect Amazon produce

Amazon offers a wide selection of groceries. But if you buy produce from Amazon, you won’t be able to personally inspect it before it arrives at your home.

So, although it may take more time, it might make more sense to shop at your local grocer or outdoor market for the freshest produce.

Pro tip: Get cash back and rewards when you use one of the best credit cards for groceries at your favorite supermarket.

It's hard to identify counterfeit products

Another potential problem with shopping on Amazon is that it's difficult to identify counterfeit items. Counterfeit goods are fake products made to look like the real thing. They are often of poor quality and may be a hazard to use.

For example, counterfeit electronic products may overheat and start a fire. If you're unsure about a product, it's always best to research before making a purchase.

Reviews are sometimes misleading

Another potential problem with Amazon is that you can't always trust the reviews. Reviews are supposed to be helpful, but critics have complained for years that reviews on Amazon sometimes are misleading.

In some cases, companies may pay people to write positive reviews for retailers’ products. It's crucial to take reviews with a grain of salt and do your own research before making a purchase.

It's not always the most convenient choice

While Amazon may be a convenient option for shopping, it's not always the most suitable choice. For example, if you need an item right away, you may not get it as quickly as you would from a local store.

Online returns may be a hassle

Another potential problem with Amazon is that returns may be a hassle. If you're unsatisfied with a product, you may need to return it by mail. This may frustrate shoppers who are used to the easy in-person return policy of other retailers, such as Costco, for example.

If you're considering purchasing on Amazon, it's essential to read the return policy before buying anything.

Bottom line

Overall, Amazon is a great website for shopping. However, there are some potential problems that you should know before making a purchase. Otherwise, you could be throwing away money instead of keeping more in your bank account.

If you're considering purchasing on Amazon, it's essential to do your research beforehand.

IN THIS ARTICLE
