Houston, TX

More than $630K worth of counterfeit soccer merchandise seized near NRG as part of nationwide investigation, officials say

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Law enforcement officials have reportedly seized approximately $631,926 worth of counterfeit soccer merchandise after a week-long investigation throughout the Houston area. According to officials, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston, the Houston Police Department (HPD), and U.S. Customs and Border Protection worked on the...

www.click2houston.com

