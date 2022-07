When Pastor Mark Ingmire decided to leave his previous church to plant one of his own in 2020, he knew the timing was a bit curious to some. "We were in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and churches were either online-only or hybrid with limited seating and other restrictions," the pastor of Village Christian Church in Wildwood said. "But The Villages and surrounding communities were growing and would continue to grow once the pandemic eased. We knew we had to launch soon or not at all."

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO