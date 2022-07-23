Pedro Martinez arrives for David Ortiz Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown on seaplane

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The fraternity of Red Sox legends in the Hall of Fame is adding another member this weekend.David Ortiz, who powered the team to World Series championships in 2004, 2007, and 2013, will officially be inducted on Sunday. Several of his former teammates - including the likes of Jason Varitek, Pedro Martinez, among others - will be in attendance at the ceremony Sunday. But so will heroes of older Red Sox generations.WBZ-TV's Dan Roche had a chance to catch up with Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Jim Rice Saturday to chat about their memories of Ortiz and how...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO