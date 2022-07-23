ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedro Martinez arrives for David Ortiz Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown on seaplane

Cover picture for the articleCOOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Boston Red Sox legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez arrived in Cooperstown on Friday in perhaps the most unique way you can: by...

CBS Boston

Wade Boggs, Jim Rice speak on David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The fraternity of Red Sox legends in the Hall of Fame is adding another member this weekend.David Ortiz, who powered the team to World Series championships in 2004, 2007, and 2013, will officially be inducted on Sunday. Several of his former teammates - including the likes of Jason Varitek, Pedro Martinez, among others - will be in attendance at the ceremony Sunday. But so will heroes of older Red Sox generations.WBZ-TV's Dan Roche had a chance to catch up with Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Jim Rice Saturday to chat about their memories of Ortiz and how...
Boston

Watch: David Ortiz gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz will officially be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Red Sox legend is the lone member to be inducted into the 2022 class via the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. But six others will also be inducted on Sunday. Former players Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Buck O’Neil, and Bud Fowler will also be inducted on Sunday.
CBS Boston

Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthem — and was humbled by his surroundings.
Yardbarker

David Ortiz Stayed Humble During His Induction Ceremony

Hall of Fame weekend has come and gone. Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz has officially been enshrined in Cooperstown. Ortiz has three World Series rings, seven Silver Slugger Awards, an ALCS MVP Award, a World Series MVP Award, and 10 All-Star selections to his name and yesterday, the baseball world got a chance to celebrate one of the greatest players who has ever played the game.
