The Buffalo Bills are primed for a big year after the front office stacked the roster. This team has a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, which bodes well for their Super Bowl hopes. For that reason, the coaching staff is going to have a difficult time cutting players from the roster. The front office can step in and make some deals with opposing franchises to help. With that in mind, we look at three potential trade candidates for the Bills entering training camp.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO