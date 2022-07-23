ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kid Laroi will play at Formula One in Singapore this year following his ex Mikaela Testa's breakdown at his concert in England

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi will perform on the Padang Stage during Formula One in Singapore on October 2.

The songwriter, 18, will perform along with TLC on October 2 on the Hard Stage, and British alternative band Suede will perform on October 1 on the Wharf Stage.

The Black Eyed Peas will also perform on October 1 and 2 on the Padang and Wharf Stages respectively, with their fresh line-up of Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8r5r_0gpn8qla00
Australian rapper The Kid Laroi (pictured) will perform on the Padang Stage during Formula One in Singapore on October 2

This comes after The Kid Laroi's ex-girlfriend Mikaela Testa broke down in tears at his concert in Manchester, England on Thursday.

The influencer and OnlyFans star, 22, filmed herself crying in the audience as she watched her 'first love' perform on stage.

She posted a photo on Instagram of herself with tears running down her face, and captioned it: 'And I just can't look, it's killing me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJWpL_0gpn8qla00
This comes after The Kid Laroi's ex-girlfriend Mikaela Testa (pictured) broke down in tears at his concert in Manchester, England on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bciyj_0gpn8qla00
The influencer and OnlyFans star, 22, filmed herself crying in the audience as she watched her 'first love' perform on stage 

This lyric, from the song Mr Brightside by the Killers, hints Mikaela is missing Laroi, 18, following her recent split from ex-boyfriend Atis Paul.

Mikaela went on to post a video of herself singing along to one of Laroi's songs.

The pair's past relationship wasn't widely known until Mikaela spoke about it recently during a Q&A with her followers on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z29uz_0gpn8qla00
She posted a photo on Instagram of herself with tears running down her face, and captioned it: 'And I just can't look, it's killing me' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAGAX_0gpn8qla00
This lyric, from the song Mr Brightside by the Killers, hints Mikaela is missing Laroi, 18, following her recent split from ex-boyfriend Atis Paul 

When someone asked who she dated before Atis, 21, she said: 'His name is Charlton Howard, and Atis was not my first love.'

The Kid Laroi was born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard.

Some of his songs are believed to be about his relationship with Mikaela, reports Outspoken the Podcast, but he is now dating model Katarina Deme, 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkMQa_0gpn8qla00
The pair's past relationship wasn't widely known until Mikaela spoke about it recently during a Q&A with her followers on TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Me9xI_0gpn8qla00
Some of Laroi's songs are believed to be about his relationship with Mikaela, but he is now dating model Katarina Deme, 18

