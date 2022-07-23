ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening this weekend

By Lawrence Karnow
 3 days ago

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1) Art & Soul Festival — Oakland (Saturday, 12 p.m.)

2) Free Summer Dance Series — San Francisco (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

3) Night Market at De Anza College — Cupertino (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

4) Annual Kahuna Kupuna Surf Contest — Pacifica (Saturday, 7 a.m.)

