Copper, Allemand lead Sky to 89-83 win over Wings

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Julie Allemand had 11 of her season-high 13 in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 89-83 on Friday night.

Candace Parker had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Chicago (21-6), which has won six straight. Emma Meesseman added 13 points, a season-high nine assists and three blocks, and Allie Quigley scored 10 points.

The Wings trailed by 14 late in the first half but scored six consecutive points in the fourth quarter to make it 75-74 and give Dallas its first lead of the game when Tyasha Harris hit a floater with 6:57 to play. Allemand answered with a three-point play to put Chicago back in front about a minute later but Arike Ogunbowale made a 3-pointer to give Dallas an 80-79 lead with 4 minutes to go.

Allemand hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup — both assisted by Meesseman — to give the Sky the lead for good with 3:01 remaining.

Ogunbowale hit another 3 to pull the Wings to 84-83 but Parker scored inside and Allemand made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 90 seconds to seal it.

Ogunbowale finished with 28 points. Isabelle Harrison scored 18 on 8-of-10 shooting for Dallas (11-15), Teaira McCowan added 15 points and Kayla Thornton scored 11.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

