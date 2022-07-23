Police seek husband of woman found dead in Broken Bow
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Brian Mussett was taken into custody on Monday, July 25 .
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Broken Bow, Oklahoma are asking the public for help finding a DeQueen, Arkansas man after his wife’s body was found in the woods.
According to police, the body of 50-year-old Melissa Mussett of was found Thursday in a tent. Police are looking for 43-year-old Brian Mussett, Melissa's husband, who they believe may have information.
Brian has ties to Idabel, Valliant, Oklahoma, and the DeQueen, Arkansas area. He is a white male that is about five feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Brian's whereabouts are asked to call police at 580-584-3310 or 911.
