Broken Bow, OK

Police seek husband of woman found dead in Broken Bow

By Savannah Arnold
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Brian Mussett was taken into custody on Monday, July 25 .

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Broken Bow, Oklahoma are asking the public for help finding a DeQueen, Arkansas man after his wife’s body was found in the woods.

According to police, the body of 50-year-old Melissa Mussett of was found Thursday in a tent. Police are looking for 43-year-old Brian Mussett, Melissa’s husband, who they believe may have information.

Wake Village shooting leaves man in critical condition

Brian has ties to Idabel, Valliant, Oklahoma, and the DeQueen, Arkansas area. He is a white male that is about five feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Brian’s whereabouts are asked to call police at 580-584-3310 or 911.

