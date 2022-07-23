Should The Guardians Bring In Dallas Keuchel?

Earlier today, the team announced that they may be without starter Aaron Civale for a little bit of time, but are hoping that he will return in August. This gives them some time where they are going to need to fill in a starting spot.

Konnor Pilkington has made eight starts for the Guardians this season and has shown flashes of potential. However, there have also been times when he has not looked like he's ready to be a full-time starter yet and lacks control.

This is where the Guardians could turn to a veteran to fill in those starts. One pitcher who's available and could be an interesting fit is Dallas Keuchel.

Going after Keuchel would be a low-risk high-reward situation. Worst case scenario is that he eats innings and helps the Guardians tread water until Civale returns. With him being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks they could trade something of low value or pick him up off of waivers.

Keuchel was incredible for the Astors from 2015 to 2018. He was a Cy Young Winner, All-Star, and Gold Glove winner during his tenure there. However, those days are definitely past him.

He's pitched for the White Sox and Diamondbacks this season posting an 8.53 ERA and a WHIP of 2.033 over 12 starts.

No, those stats aren't great but he's still a veteran pitcher who could be valuable in a role such as the back of the rotation with the Guardians. He strikes out 6.8 batters per nine innings and 4.8 batters per nine innings this season. He still has control over what he throws. There wouldn't be as much pressure on him to be the Astros version of himself with the Guardians which could help him settle in.

Keuchel may not be the answer, but they need to figure something out during Civale's absence.

