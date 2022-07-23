ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should The Guardians Bring In Dallas Keuchel?

By Tommy Wild
 3 days ago
Earlier today, the team announced that they may be without starter Aaron Civale for a little bit of time, but are hoping that he will return in August. This gives them some time where they are going to need to fill in a starting spot.

Konnor Pilkington has made eight starts for the Guardians this season and has shown flashes of potential. However, there have also been times when he has not looked like he's ready to be a full-time starter yet and lacks control.

This is where the Guardians could turn to a veteran to fill in those starts. One pitcher who's available and could be an interesting fit is Dallas Keuchel.

Going after Keuchel would be a low-risk high-reward situation. Worst case scenario is that he eats innings and helps the Guardians tread water until Civale returns. With him being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks they could trade something of low value or pick him up off of waivers.

Keuchel was incredible for the Astors from 2015 to 2018. He was a Cy Young Winner, All-Star, and Gold Glove winner during his tenure there. However, those days are definitely past him.

He's pitched for the White Sox and Diamondbacks this season posting an 8.53 ERA and a WHIP of 2.033 over 12 starts.

No, those stats aren't great but he's still a veteran pitcher who could be valuable in a role such as the back of the rotation with the Guardians. He strikes out 6.8 batters per nine innings and 4.8 batters per nine innings this season. He still has control over what he throws. There wouldn't be as much pressure on him to be the Astros version of himself with the Guardians which could help him settle in.

Keuchel may not be the answer, but they need to figure something out during Civale's absence.

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster NHL Trade

Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau had career years during the 2021-22 season. On Friday night, they swapped places in a blockbuster trade. Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers. Huberdeau is the centerpiece of a package heading to the Calgary Flames. The rest of the deal includes defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.
NHL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Significant Reporter Hire For NFL Season

ESPN is finalizing its reporter roster for the fast-approaching 2022 NFL season. This Monday, the Worldwide Leader announced a significant reporter hire to be a member of upcoming NFL coverage. ESPN has announced veteran reporter Katherine Terrell is returning to the network. She will be covering the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
