ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Is Mama June sober?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTAUq_0gpn7ZQC00

DRUG arrests and rehab stints led fans of Mama June to question her sobriety status.

From her troubles with the law to losing custody of Honey Boo Boo to eldest daughter Pumpkin, viewers of Mama June: Road to Redemption tune in to see if June Shannon stays committed to sobriety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKDSD_0gpn7ZQC00
Mama June and boyfriend Geno Doak pose for mugshots following their March 2019 arrest Credit: Splash

Is Mama June sober?

On May 12, 2022, June gave an update to her fans about the status of her sobriety.

The reality TV star told E! News: "I tell people, ‘Anybody can do it.' You just gotta put your mind to it."

She also went on to tell the outlet that she's been sober for 29 months and that her life is "going very good."

"I'm not ‘California sober,' I'm like straight sober. I realized who June Shannon was, it took me over a year to learn that, and I'm in a so much better place."

In December 2020, Mama June celebrated her one-year anniversary of sobriety with Doak, but not everyone in the family is so sure how long it will last.

In May of 2020, family therapist Dr. Ish Major exclusively told The Sun that "Relapse is a part of recovery.

"I do suspect there will be one... Relapse is happening, it's coming. We know that."

When did Mama June battle a drug addiction?

Before her arrest on March 13, 2019, Mama June's battle with drug addiction, specifically, crack-cocaine had been well documented.

Mama June admits that they spent almost one million dollars in a year on drugs alone.

Crack cocaine hasn't been the only drug she's abused.

In an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June admitted to spending an estimated $2,500 a day on meth.

In seeking help and checking into a rehab facility for drug addiction in Florida with boyfriend Doak, Mama June left her eldest daughter Pumpkin to look after her youngest sibling Honey Boo Boo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDp5X_0gpn7ZQC00
Mama June says she's 29 months sober and that "anybody can do it if they put their mind to it" Credit: Instagram

Pumpkin felt completely overwhelmed by the situation, saying "It feels like I'm drowning."

The situation has put further stress on her marriage with Josh Efird, with whom she shares four kids.

On May 1, 2022, The Sun obtained Georgia court documents that revealed Pumpkin was awarded full custody of Honey Boo Boo and that June was ordered to pay her $800 a month for child support.

The spending spree also left the couple completely broke, with Mama June telling Access Hollywood "I went into Rehab with $1.75 to my name and I came out with nothing."

Comments / 6

Related
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin had no idea Mama June married Justin Stroud

At least two of “Mama June” Shannon’s daughters claim they had no clue their mother married Justin Stroud in a secret ceremony in March. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, told E! News Monday that the courthouse nuptials — which made headlines in May — caught her “by surprise” because Shannon, 42, “was always one to say she would never get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’: Pumpkin Reveals She’s Pregnant, Asks June For Custody Of Alana

June “Mama June” Shannon‘s Las Vegas vacation with daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Jessica Shannon continued during the July 15 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption, but this week’s half of the trip was much more eventful than the first. To start, the girls underwent major makeovers at a salon. They got their hair done, had makeup put on, and even tried on some fancy dresses. Then, when they were done getting all dolled up, they went to the Sugar Factory for dinner, where June offered to spend $150 on big plate of lobster macaroni and cheese.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
June Shannon
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Shares Adorable Photo With Pumpkin’s Family, Boyfriend Dralin Carswell

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson continues to enjoy her California vacation with her family sans her mom, Mama June Shannon. On Thursday, the 16-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a recent photo taken during her family’s trip to Los Angeles. In the snap, Alana, who has on full makeup and false lashes, is seen smiling while surrounded by the kids of her sister and legal guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crack
In Touch Weekly

Did ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cheat on Chantel Everett? Divorce Details

Infidelity claims. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from wife Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) in May after a rocky six-year marriage. In divorce documents obtained by In Touch, the Dominican Republic native cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” though there may be more to the story. Did Pedro cheat on Chantel? Keep reading to find out what went wrong in the 90 Day Fiancé alums’ marriage.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
620K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy