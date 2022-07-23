DRUG arrests and rehab stints led fans of Mama June to question her sobriety status.

From her troubles with the law to losing custody of Honey Boo Boo to eldest daughter Pumpkin, viewers of Mama June: Road to Redemption tune in to see if June Shannon stays committed to sobriety.

Mama June and boyfriend Geno Doak pose for mugshots following their March 2019 arrest Credit: Splash

Is Mama June sober?

On May 12, 2022, June gave an update to her fans about the status of her sobriety.

The reality TV star told E! News: "I tell people, ‘Anybody can do it.' You just gotta put your mind to it."

She also went on to tell the outlet that she's been sober for 29 months and that her life is "going very good."

"I'm not ‘California sober,' I'm like straight sober. I realized who June Shannon was, it took me over a year to learn that, and I'm in a so much better place."

In December 2020, Mama June celebrated her one-year anniversary of sobriety with Doak, but not everyone in the family is so sure how long it will last.

In May of 2020, family therapist Dr. Ish Major exclusively told The Sun that "Relapse is a part of recovery.

"I do suspect there will be one... Relapse is happening, it's coming. We know that."

When did Mama June battle a drug addiction?

Before her arrest on March 13, 2019, Mama June's battle with drug addiction, specifically, crack-cocaine had been well documented.

Mama June admits that they spent almost one million dollars in a year on drugs alone.

Crack cocaine hasn't been the only drug she's abused.

In an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June admitted to spending an estimated $2,500 a day on meth.

In seeking help and checking into a rehab facility for drug addiction in Florida with boyfriend Doak, Mama June left her eldest daughter Pumpkin to look after her youngest sibling Honey Boo Boo.

Mama June says she's 29 months sober and that "anybody can do it if they put their mind to it" Credit: Instagram

Pumpkin felt completely overwhelmed by the situation, saying "It feels like I'm drowning."

The situation has put further stress on her marriage with Josh Efird, with whom she shares four kids.

On May 1, 2022, The Sun obtained Georgia court documents that revealed Pumpkin was awarded full custody of Honey Boo Boo and that June was ordered to pay her $800 a month for child support.

The spending spree also left the couple completely broke, with Mama June telling Access Hollywood "I went into Rehab with $1.75 to my name and I came out with nothing."