The skies will stay clear Monday night. Breezes will stay gentle out of the north. Our lows will be warm in the 50s to low 60s. An excessive heat warning and a heat advisory go into place for all of Central Oregon beginning Tuesday, and they will stay in place through Friday. These will be the hottest days we have seen so far this year. Highs will range from 102 to 106 for the rest of the work week, which has the potential to break records every day until Friday.

