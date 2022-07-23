Police try to rescue man in Ohio River; arrest him instead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police arrested a man swimming in the Ohio River. It started as a water rescue after people reported seeing the man in the river.

Police and firefighters arrived and said the man tried to swim away from authorities. Officers said they recognized him as a person who just recently got out of prison and he also had warrants out for his arrest.

Officers boarded a fire department boat at Dress Plaza and apprehended the man near the Mead Johnson parking lot along the riverfront.

Police brought the suspect safely back to shore and then took him to jail. Police have not released the name of the suspect as of yet.

