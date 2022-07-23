ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police try to rescue man in Ohio River; arrest him instead

By Rhett Baxley, Brandon Bartlett WEHT
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police arrested a man swimming in the Ohio River. It started as a water rescue after people reported seeing the man in the river.

Police and firefighters arrived and said the man tried to swim away from authorities. Officers said they recognized him as a person who just recently got out of prison and he also had warrants out for his arrest.

The Tri-State camper caper: Mysterious camper continues to intrigue residents

Officers boarded a fire department boat at Dress Plaza and apprehended the man near the Mead Johnson parking lot along the riverfront.

Police brought the suspect safely back to shore and then took him to jail. Police have not released the name of the suspect as of yet.

#Police#Ohio River#Swimming#Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

