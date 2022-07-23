M’s Julio Rodríguez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners' lineup Friday night before a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez jammed his wrist...
SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Houston stretched its AL West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games. “The crowd was into it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They were trying to urge them on for No. 15. But I’m just glad that we held on and won the game.”
The Seattle Mariners came into the second half of the 2022 season red-hot, having won 14 consecutive games to end the first half. But they ran into a bit of buzzsaw when their division rivals, the Houston Astros, came into town. The defending American League champions swept Seattle and padded...
Houston Astros (63-32, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-44, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -118, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 runs.
T-MOBILE PARK — Saturday's game started with much more promise than Friday's. Although star rookie Julio Rodríguez was still absent from the lineup, the Mariners got a great first inning from right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert, who struck out the side, and shortstop J.P. Crawford led off with a base hit against Astros starter Justin Verlander.
Even with the best hitter in the American League on the bench, the Houston Astros' offense jumped all over the Seattle Mariners for a series sweep. Yordan Álvarez — who was reinstated from the injured list Thursday — took Sunday off, resting a sore right hand. José...
SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. “We played good ball,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “We held on a couple games, but our bullpen came through. Guys were operating on fumes, but they found some energy to win the game.”
The Houston Astros look rejuvenated after the MLB All-Star break, starting the second half of the season on a five-game win streak against two of the top teams in the American League. The Astros took down the New York Yankees in a doubleheader at home before traveling to take on...
