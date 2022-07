LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Longtime customers at the Parkette Drive-in got to say goodbye to the legendary restaurant at a memorabilia sale on Saturday. It held special meaning for people like Kristyn Isaac and her husband, Joseph, who met on a blind date at Parkette in 2010. On Saturday, they purchased the final remaining barstool seat; it just happened to be the one Kristyn sat on during that 2010 date.

