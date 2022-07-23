ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

M’s Julio Rodríguez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist

informnny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup Friday night before a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodríguez jammed his wrist...

www.informnny.com

numberfire.com

Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Mets are in dire need of catching help after Tomas Nido's injury, and as a result, they have acquired Perez. That's now back-to-back moves between the two clubs in 24 hours, as Daniel Vogelbach was shipped from Pittsburgh to Queens Friday afternoon.
Yardbarker

Astros Reliever Offers Brutal Comment On The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners came into the second half of the 2022 season red-hot, having won 14 consecutive games to end the first half. But they ran into a bit of buzzsaw when their division rivals, the Houston Astros, came into town. The defending American League champions swept Seattle and padded...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Mariners

Houston Astros (63-32, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-44, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -118, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Texas State
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

Tony Kemp homers, hits 2-run 2B as A's beat streaking Astros

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon sitting for Astros against Athletics

Houston Astros infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Adam Oller and the Oakland Athletics. Jake Meyers (elbow) will replace Dubon in center field and hit eighth. Meyers has a $2,400 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Mariners

Mariners Silenced by Justin Verlander, Drop Series to Astros

T-MOBILE PARK — Saturday's game started with much more promise than Friday's. Although star rookie Julio Rodríguez was still absent from the lineup, the Mariners got a great first inning from right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert, who struck out the side, and shortstop J.P. Crawford led off with a base hit against Astros starter Justin Verlander.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Astros start fast, batter Ray for 3-game sweep of Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. “We played good ball,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “We held on a couple games, but our bullpen came through. Guys were operating on fumes, but they found some energy to win the game.”
SEATTLE, WA
Scott Servais
Dylan Moore
Juan Soto
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Gerrit Cole vs. Jordan Lyles

Yesterday was the definition of a Pyrrhic victory for the Yankees, a 7-6 win that saw Michael King fracture his elbow and Aroldis Chapman continue to be unreliable. With three straight tough games in two days coming out of the All Star break, New York could use a laugher, and the ballclub has a good shot with Gerrit Cole on the mound against the Orioles tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Astros Seek to End Road Swing Unblemished at Oakland

The Houston Astros look rejuvenated after the MLB All-Star break, starting the second half of the season on a five-game win streak against two of the top teams in the American League. The Astros took down the New York Yankees in a doubleheader at home before traveling to take on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Esteury Ruiz versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 352 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .190 batting average with a .627 OPS, 10...
SAN DIEGO, CA

