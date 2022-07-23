Marlins beat Pirates 8-1 and end 37-inning scoreless streak

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason Delay (61) rounds third to greetings from third base coach Mike Rabelo Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason Delay (61) rounds third to greetings from third base coach Mike Rabelo after hitting his home run, in the majors, off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and the Miami Marlins emphatically ended their 37-inning scoreless streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1.

The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break.

The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.

Avisail Garcia stopped Miami’s nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.

