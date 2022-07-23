Warning after homes burglarized while being tented for pests

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County saw its third shooting scare in as many weeks at a theme park on Saturday and local government and law enforcement officials suspect bad actors are seeking to scare people. Inside the parking garage at Universal Orlando, people told News 6 they were...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have identified a woman last seen dragged by a man on the side of the road. Police have identified the woman as 34-yer-old, Felicia Gaud. On June 20, police responded to a suspicious incident call on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard, near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard.
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee Police are asking for help solving ahomicide investigation from two months ago. Mugen Pintar, 33, was shot while he was with family and other relatives at a residence on Little Aspen Court on the night of May 15, according to police. When officers arrived at...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after a victim was “savagely beaten to death” at an Orlando shopping plaza last week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a tweet. Brandon Griffin, 29, and Luis Rosaly Jr., 33, face charges of first-degree murder...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The driver that crashed a car into the ocean Sunday in Daytona Beach may have been suffering from a seizure, according to a Volusia County Beach Safety incident report. Authorities responded to the crash on International Speedway Boulevard (ISB) beach shortly before 5 p.m. and found...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — False alarms like shooting scares in public places have been the trend in Orange County this month, putting large crowds in panic mode. Saturday night, two incidents were reported. Universal Orlando City Walk had to be evacuated after a fight broke out and hours before...
A Florida woman is accused of causing a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot while wielding a pitchfork and whip during a rainstorm, authorities said. Lisa Anne Slone, 56, of Ocoee, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the Lake County online court records.
LONGWOOD, Fla. — Still hospitalized from what police describe as self-inflicted stab wounds during last Thursday morning's brutal attack on his own daughters, 39-year-old Juan Bravo-Torres was to appear in Seminole County court on Monday through a remote connection. Attorney Jeff Dowdy got a surprise when he got to...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest for the death of 46-year-old Joseph Rohl on July 21. Branden Griffin, 29, and Luis Rosaly Jr., 33, are both facing charges of first-degree murder. Rosaly is also facing charges of kidnapping and accessory after the fact.
There were two separate active shooter scares in Central Florida over the weekend. An altercation at Univeral Orlando's CityWalk sent crowds into a panic. There was another disturbance at The Florida Mall after fireworks may have been mistaken for gunshots.
CLERMONT, Fla. — Officials were on the scene of a gruesome crash Monday morning. Crews were called to the area of Hammock Ridge Road and Foxchase Subdivision around 10 a.m. Officials say a 2003 Dodge RAM 1550 pickup truck and a 2017 Mack truck collided. The pickup truck driver...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Orlando and Belle Isle are asking law enforcement to shut down reckless drivers drifting and doing donuts on the intersection of Judge and Conway roads. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Bill Moore, a retired police officer, lives a mile from the...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Panic broke out Saturday after people began to run from what they believed to be gunfire at The Florida Mall in Orlando. At least one person suffered a laceration to the head after slipping and falling amid the chaos, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue. The...
Universal Orlando's CityWalk evacuated after fight in parking garage between juveniles, police say. Orlando police responded to Universal Orlando's CityWalk Saturday night following reports of a fight between "several juveniles," and evacuated the area out of an abundance of caution, according to a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department. ORLANDO,...
Video from inside The Florida Mall showed people hiding in a shoe store, as people were running down the hall of the mall after people thought there was an active shooter. Deputies with Orange County Sheriff's Office said the noise is suspected of being fireworks.
ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation into a shoplifting-related worker death at a Family Dollar store in Orlando led the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to present more than $300,000 in fines for violations, according to the agency. Last December, a worker at the Family Dollar store on 918 W....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian died after directly colliding with a Kissimmee train Sunday, troopers said. Troopers said the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in Osceola County. According to a news release, the victim was lying down with their head on the railroad track south of East Carroll...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, Volusia County fire officials responded to a duplex with spreading flames. According to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association, the fire was located on Soco Trail and started in the garage. The fire then spread to surrounding units. Fire crews were able to...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man struck by lightning in Volusia County has died from his injuries. Julio Lopez, 27, was doing yard maintenance on Middlebury Loop in New Smyrna Beach when lightning struck him Tuesday afternoon. The bolt had hit a nearby tree and caused a fire before...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Beach Safety officials said several people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a man drove onto crowded Daytona Beach and into the ocean. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the International Speedway...
Comments / 0