Orange County, FL

Warning after homes burglarized while being tented for pests

wogx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomes in Orange County being treated for pests became...

www.wogx.com

wogx.com

Active shooter scares in Orlando send crowds scrambling

There were two separate active shooter scares in Central Florida over the weekend. An altercation at Univeral Orlando's CityWalk sent crowds into a panic. There was another disturbance at The Florida Mall after fireworks may have been mistaken for gunshots.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Pickup driver killed in Clermont crash with Mack truck

CLERMONT, Fla. — Officials were on the scene of a gruesome crash Monday morning. Crews were called to the area of Hammock Ridge Road and Foxchase Subdivision around 10 a.m. Officials say a 2003 Dodge RAM 1550 pickup truck and a 2017 Mack truck collided. The pickup truck driver...
CLERMONT, FL
wogx.com

Universal Orlando CityWalk evacuated after fight in parking garage between juveniles, police say

Universal Orlando's CityWalk evacuated after fight in parking garage between juveniles, police say. Orlando police responded to Universal Orlando's CityWalk Saturday night following reports of a fight between "several juveniles," and evacuated the area out of an abundance of caution, according to a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department. ORLANDO,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Fire officials: Volusia County duplex catches on fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, Volusia County fire officials responded to a duplex with spreading flames. According to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association, the fire was located on Soco Trail and started in the garage. The fire then spread to surrounding units. Fire crews were able to...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

