Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 22

One of the top prospects in the class of 2024 could have a visit to the Virginia men's basketball program on the horizon. Jaeden Mustaf, the No. 40-ranked player in the country in the class of 2024, plans to begin taking official visits next month and listed Virginia along with Maryland, Miami, and Indiana as the schools he wants to start visiting soon, per a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Saturday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO