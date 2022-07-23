Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 22

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Recreation League is making history this summer as the 12-and-under baseball and softball teams advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series. After winning the state baseball title, the Shenandoah All-Stars will be heading to Maine in early August for the international competition. “They’re my...
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new face and name have taken over the model plane shop in downtown Staunton. Along West Beverly Street you can find “Frontline Model Kits and Hobbies” and inside you’ll find the store walls and shelves lined with model kits. Christian Vames has...
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Fair officially kicks off Tuesday, July 25. There will be lots to check out this year, like a Civil War narrator and an acrobat show. Monday morning, crews were busy assembling rides, and staff were putting the finishing touches on displays. There have...
One of the top prospects in the class of 2024 could have a visit to the Virginia men's basketball program on the horizon. Jaeden Mustaf, the No. 40-ranked player in the country in the class of 2024, plans to begin taking official visits next month and listed Virginia along with Maryland, Miami, and Indiana as the schools he wants to start visiting soon, per a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Saturday.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Sun Belt Conference football preseason poll has been announced. James Madison has been picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the East Division. The Dukes are making their FBS and Sun Belt debut during the 2022 season. JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton, who racked up 83 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, was selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team offense.
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Virginia is one of the largest apple-producing states in the nation, with plenty of apple orchards scattered throughout the state. Many apple orchards in VA sell their apples locally, along the east coast,...
Effective: 2022-07-23 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick; Highland; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 492 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUGUSTA CLARKE FREDERICK HIGHLAND PAGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH WARREN VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE HARRISONBURG STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - 25 men will graduate Saturday from the cost-free College Orientation Workshop, known as COW, hosted at Virginia Military Institute. Eugene Williams founded the COW program in 1987 to encourage high school minority men to attend college. “When I was here, I found that the training, the...
There was nothing confrontational about the first ACC Football media day for first-year head coaches Brent Pry of Virginia Tech and Tony Elliott of Virginia, not that they aren’t certain to have a rivalry. Transcripts of their time with the ACC media were available Thursday, with Pry offering what...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. VSP announced Monday, July 25, that it was called out to a crash along Route 612 (Frog Pond Road), near Morris Mill Road, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23. A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix had gone off the road, struck a fence, and overturned.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24 of their mailboxes from his property and dumped them half a mile away. “There’s 24 accounts of destruction of property and tampering with the United States mail, and he did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new schools being built in the Commonwealth will feature gender-neutral bathrooms and construction projects in Central Virginia are following suit. Both Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools have gender-neutral bathrooms in mind when it comes to its’ upcoming renovations. The school districts say...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police are investigating after a firearm altercation left one person injured on Monday night near College Avenue and Greystone Street. According to HPD, one person is detained and they believe it is an isolated incident. There is no believed threat in the area. Another individual involved in the incident is currently cooperating with the investigation.
AUGUSTA COUNTY , Va. (WHSV) - According to Virginia State Police, a 60-year-old man from Staunton died in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning. A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix was heading north on Frog Pond Road and crashed half a mile north of Morris Mill Road. VSP says the...
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Keeping traditions alive. The Rosenwald School in Waynesboro was opened from 1937 to 1965, but the school’s history, legacy, and close-knit student body have kept the school alive by holding reunions since 1971. “The values and beliefs of the founders of Rosenwald School and Mr....
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer has flipped on its side, off of the road on Interstate 95 near I-295 to I-64 Highway West to Norfolk, Charlottesville. Emergency response teams are responding to the incident. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, one northbound travel lane was initially closed, but later reopened. All I-95 travel lanes are now open, but the right shoulder has been closed.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures are rising, and so are cases of heat-related illnesses. “It’s dangerously hot out there,” professor of Emergency Medicine at UVA William Brady said Monday, July 25. Doctors with UVA Health say they are seeing an increase in patients with heat exhaustion. Luckily, there...
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the town of Culpeper after successfully apprehending a suspect. The Culpeper Police Department arrested Kendrick Reaves, 29, of Culpeper after he turned himself in on Thursday, July 21. Reaves was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of unlawful shooting in the commission of a felony and one count of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man has taken the throne, claiming the state record for the largest blue catfish caught in Virginia. Jason Emmel now holds a new state record, after arrowing a 66-pound, five-ounce monster-sized catfish from the Pamunkey River. The fish measured 3’6″ and had a girth of a whopping 35 inches. The average size of blue catfish is 25 to 40 inches and around 20 to 40 pounds. It is the largest North American species of catfish.
Comments / 0