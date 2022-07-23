ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

‘How Does a 13-Year-Old Even Get a Gun?': Family of Fort Worth Murder Victim Has Questions

By Scott Gordon
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a Fort Worth man who was shot and killed last month was shocked to learn the age of the alleged shooter – just 13 years old. "How does a 13-year-old even get a gun?" Tammy Slavik asked. Slavik's 36-year-old son Spenser was shot to death...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 48

Ñana
2d ago

Where are these kids parents? Seems like the parents are never around. If a teen can go commit a robbery, home invasion and murder. The courts should be allowed to treat them as adults. They should be in adult court and sentenced to anything that is handed down to them. Wether its life in prison or death penalty. He will be put out either when he is 18 or 21. And sorry its not in his vocabulary. He will go down that dark path.

Reply(2)
16
NoMoreHops
3d ago

Everyone will say lock him up for life or whatever. But someone needs to look at the backgrounds of these juveniles and others that are committing these increasingly violent crimes. We have to change something in our society and stop this cycle of crime and incarceration. It’s hard to consider ourselves a developed country and a world leader with what is going on in our supposed civilized society.

Reply(11)
7
Mati Ioapo
2d ago

well it does not take a genius to figure that out . The firearm was stolen.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Law enforcement shoots woman who fired gun at Love Field

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell confirmed an investigation is underway into a report of shots fired at Love Field Airport.Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters that 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa fired several rounds into the air in the Southwest ticketing counter area and was shot by responding law enforcement. A witness told CBS 11, "She basically came toward the middle of the area and was like, 'I have an announcement to make.' And then she just basically had a hood and she pulled the gun from underneath the hood, fired the first shot up, and then it just kind...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Severely Injured in Overnight Hit-and-Run Crash in Dallas: Police

One person is dead and another is severely injured after an auto-pedestrian crash in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred just before the intersection of Forest Lane and Cromwell shortly after 9:30 p.m. Police said one individual was in a wheelchair...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

45-year-old man in custody after breaking into home, failing to negotiate with police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 45-year-old man is in police custody after hours of negotiations that stemmed from a home burglary. At 11:15 a.m. Monday, a homeowner in the 8400 block of Town Walk Dr. called police, reporting they saw someone inside their home via the home security system. When North Richland Hills Police arrived, they tried to communicate with the man inside. Police said that after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, a K-9 was requested to assist in getting the man out of the home. Southlake Police K-9 and a team of NRH Police entered the home, ending up tasing the man to get him into custody. Police said that the suspect knows the homeowner. He will face charges of Violate Bond Protective Order 2+ Times Within 12 Months and Burglary of Habitation.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

One man is dead and three other individuals are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday morning, police said. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Central Division officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Riverside Drive in reference to a shooting call. Police said when...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four Shot, One Killed at Dallas House Party

Four men were shot and one died during a fight at a house party in Dallas on Sunday morning, Dallas police said. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived, they found four men shot in the alley behind the home.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Kroger
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested in 33-Year-Old Dallas Cold Case

A man has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder 33 years after the killing, Dallas Police confirm to NBC 5. On January 19, 1989, DPD responded to reports of a death at 411 North Frances Street. Upon arrival, officials found Mary Hague Kelly, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fight spills into alley, 21-year-old fatally shot in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 21-year-old is dead after a fight escalated into gunfire in Dallas on July 24. Police found David Lemus dead at 3 a.m. in an alley behind Cortez Drive. Two other teenagers were also shot, as well as Gustavo Monreal, 58. They all survived and were taken to the hospital.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man pushing wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested

DALLAS - A man was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash with a man who was pushing a woman in a wheelchair. He died and she is fighting for her life. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Forest Lane. Dallas police said the man was pushing the wheelchair-bound woman in the street near Cromwell Drive when the driver hit them.
DALLAS, TX
westerniowatoday.com

Police searching for suspect who shot 8-year-old in Texas road-rage incident

(DALLAS) — Police said the child was transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition. An 8-year-old boy riding in a car with his father and two younger children was shot on a highway in a Dallas suburb in what police described as a road rage incident that also left a second vehicle with bullet holes, according to authorities.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MySanAntonio

Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her

DALLAS (AP) — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and...
DALLAS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man arrested for manslaughter in fatal flyover wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is behind bars and charged with manslaughter after a man was thrown out of the bed of a pickup on a ramp to the Lloyd Ruby Overpass Sunday. Bryan Wray Goodwin Hernandez, 36,  of Granbury was arrested and charged with manslaughter after he crashed his 2012 F-150 into a concrete […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting after fight at Dallas event

DALLAS - Dallas police said one person was killed and three others were hospitalized from a shooting that happened after a fight at an event early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., in the 3600 block of Cortez Drive. Investigators found that four men got into a...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Reported at Dallas Love Field, 1 Hospitalized: Dallas Police

Dallas Police say there are reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport but that no other information has been confirmed. Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed to NBC 5 that one person was transported from the airport to a hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is not yet known and we don't yet know who that person is.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy