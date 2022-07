The Wylie 12U Little League team won their second straight state title Monday and moving on to Regionals week after next. The feeling is indescribable for this team. Myles McCarty said, “It just feels amazing to do it back to back years. I think we have a really good team this year. I think we can do pretty far again, and I want to see what happens.”

