Snoqualmie, WA

The Heat is On in the Snoqualmie Valley

By Mark Davis
By Mark Davis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d like to start with this weather story by a song by Glenn Frey, “The Heat Is On.” No, I’m not going to sing, but the song fits what we’ll go through next week. The early models had the Valley in the triple digits for next Wednesday and Thursday, but have...

Comments / 0

issaquahreporter.com

Heatwave means mid-90s temperatures all week in Puget Sound region

Another heatwave is on its way toward the greater Seattle area, with temperatures in the mid-90s likely throughout the week and a heat advisory in effect. Forecasted highs in the high 70s and low 80s over the weekend will creep into the upper 80s by July 25 across much of the region and into the mid-90s by Tuesday, July 26, according to the National Weather Service.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

'Dangerous' Heat Wave May Roast Western Washington For Days

Get those fans ready -- a record-breaking heat wave will roll into Western Washington this week and stick around for days. KIRO 7 says the Seattle area will see a high of 86 on Monday (July 25) before things jump into the 90s for the rest of the week. The heat might break a daily record on Tuesday (July 26) with a forecasted high of 94; that would beat the previous record of 92 degrees set in 2018.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Heatwave will scorch Western Washington and expected to linger for days

SEATTLE — Much of Western Washington on Monday was under a heat advisory this week as a result of a forecast that calls for record-breaking temperatures that are expected to bake the Pacific Northwest and linger until next weekend. Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas...
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Late July heat wave to hit the region, major heat risk starting Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has put an Excessive Heat Watch in effect beginning Tuesday, July 26 and lasting through the evening of Friday, July 29. Those who are sensitive to heat, such as young children, babies, and those over 65, as well as those without effective cooling means, are at an especially high risk to heat related illnesses. In some areas, including Spokane, Yakima, Walla Walla, and even Lewiston later in the week, this risk is high for the entire population.
SPOKANE, WA
City
Snoqualmie, WA
City
North Bend, WA
City
South Bend, WA
State
Washington State
centraloregondaily.com

Heat wave to slam into Pacific Northwest this week

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Forecasters are warning that a prolonged period of extreme heat will arrive early this week in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and linger until next weekend. The National Weather Service said temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Alert level for impending heat wave changes again; plus, where to cool off

(Sunday sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall) As hot weather approaches, the National Weather Service has changed the alert level again. Now it’s an Excessive Heat Warning, in effect from noon Tuesday to 4 pm Friday, and temperatures in the upper 90s are possible. (“Warning” is the highest alert level, compared to “watch” or “advisory,” both of which were issued earlier.) The city has sent out a list of where you can go to cool off if you need to. For West Seattle, the Senior Center (California/Oregon) is air-conditioned and will be open weekdays 8:30 am-4:30 pm; the Delridge and High Point branches of the Seattle Public Library both are fully air-conditioned – both are open 1 pm-8 pm Tuesday, 11 am-6 pm Wednesday and Thursday, while Delridge is closed Friday but High Point is open 11 am-6 pm. Got a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or other facility that will be air conditioned and open for public use? Let us know and we’ll add it to the list – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
SEATTLE, WA
News Talk KIT

Five of the Best Terrific Zoos for Families to Visit in WA

Washington has quite a few terrific zoos and aquariums for families to visit. There are about five zoos and several aquariums located throughout Washington state. You can see amazing exotic animals and powerful rescued animals living in a protected Washington sanctuary and we have provided below a list of five of the best terrific zoos for families to visit in Washington, including one that has a safari self-guided driving tour option!
WASHINGTON STATE
seattleschild.com

4 family-friendly guided hikes around the Seattle area

We’re lucky in the Washington area to have so much nature surrounding us and guided hikes led by knowledgeable professionals to let us know what we might find in the woods, ocean and beyond. Here are some family-friendly guided hikes around the Seattle area that provide nature programs. Expert...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Big heat wave ahead for Seattle

Western Washington, prepare yourself: the hottest temperatures of the year arrive next week. For four consecutive days, highs could skyrocket into the 90s for Puget Sound. This kind of heat is dangerous for our region, especially because so many people do not have air conditioning. Enjoy the mild temps today...
SEATTLE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

High Flying Fun: Where to Watch the Blue Angels

After a two-year hiatus, the official Seafair Weekend is back and so is the Blue Angel show! Held at Genesee Park, Seafair has been a Seattle tradition since 1951, and it’s one of the can’t-miss events of the summer. While the hydroplane races, wakeboarding competitions and classic car show are all part of the weekend celebration, the show’s biggest stars are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. They have performed at Seafair for over 40 years and are currently celebrating their 75th anniversary. Want to get in on this Top Gun action? Here’s where to watch the Blue Angels in Seattle this year.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest

Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
PORTLAND, OR
