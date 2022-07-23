ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Man faces possible life sentence in deadly downtown shooting

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man faces a possible life sentence for a deadly...

local12.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

2 arrested after restaurant owner shot in arm

CINCINNATI — Two women have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a restaurant owner in Roselawn on Friday. According to court documents, police responded to the Yummi Xpress on Reading Road after reports of a man being shot by an unsatisfied customer. Officials say Sakaria Williams, 30,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Roselawn restaurant owner shot after 'minor customer dispute'

CINCINNATI — What’s described as a “minor customer dispute” erupted into violence that ended with a restaurant owner shot and an employee punched in the face. Police have charged Anasia Shinholster, 25, with felonious assault. Police say she was apparently an unsatisfied customer at the Yummi Express in Roselawn and wanted her money back.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
iheart.com

Cincinnati Police: Officer Shot Suspect Who Pulled a Gun

( Madisonville ) - A man is dead after being shot by a Cincinnati police officer on Saturday. Chief Theresa Theetge says Officer Genesis Steele was responding to a 911 call about a car driving erratically, possibly intoxicated. She pulled in to the UDF at the corner of Red Bank and Madison, and as she approached the driver. Body cam video shows 34-year-old Leonard Brewington initially putting his hands up before he reaches into the car and pulls out a gun, pointing it at the officer. Officer Steele yells for him to get on the ground and fires five shots.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Cincinnati officer caught on body camera using racial slur

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer has had her police powers suspended after her body camera caught her saying a racial slur while stuck in traffic on duty in April. According to an internal investigations report, Officer Rose Valentino was on duty in a marked police car on April 5 when she went to the district three police station to complete a report.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Life Sentence#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Wkrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Fountain Square to reopen on Sunday after shots fired closed down event early

CINCINNATI — Fountain Square was cleared out early on Saturday night after someone fired a shot, causing panic in the crowd. The shot was fired late last night during the Cincy Soul event downtown. Police say that they didn't find a shooting victim and most of the issues came from people running.
WDTN

Kettering PD warns of door-to-door scammers

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is warning residents of door-to-door scammers in and around the area. The Kettering Police Department said in a Facebook post that door-to-door solicitors have been in and around Kettering asking for donations to Cox Arboretum. Kettering police said that Cox Arboretum...
KETTERING, OH
WLWT 5

Officials: Man arrested after bringing gun into Christ Hospital

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested after bringing a gun to The Christ Hospital Health Network's Main Hospital campus Friday morning, officials said. According to hospital officials, around 9:25 a.m., a man was seen with a concealed firearm on the campus, violating the hospital's possession of weapon policy.
WKRC

Police investigating motorcycle crash in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened Friday night. Emergency units were called to the scene on Edwards Road near Madison Road around 11:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed a man was heading south on his motorcycle, when he lost control and was thrown off...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy