Man faces possible life sentence in deadly downtown shooting

( Madisonville ) - A man is dead after being shot by a Cincinnati police officer on Saturday. Chief Theresa Theetge says Officer Genesis Steele was responding to a 911 call about a car driving erratically, possibly intoxicated. She pulled in to the UDF at the corner of Red Bank and Madison, and as she approached the driver. Body cam video shows 34-year-old Leonard Brewington initially putting his hands up before he reaches into the car and pulls out a gun, pointing it at the officer. Officer Steele yells for him to get on the ground and fires five shots.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO