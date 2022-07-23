ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WNBA Glance

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m....

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio new cities to join XFL for 2023 season

The XFL's 2023 local markets will include five holdover cities and three new locations, the league announced Sunday night. The three newcomers -- Las Vegas, Orlando and San Antonio -- will join Arlington, Texas; Houston; St. Louis; Seattle; and Washington, D.C. The league dropped New York, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay from its lineup; those markets had the three lowest average attendance figures during the 2020 season, when the XFL last played.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sportsnaut

XFL announces eight cities for 2023 relaunch

The XFL will field teams in the Dallas metro area, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington when it returns in 2023. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, the league’s new co-owners, announced the lineup of cities and venues Sunday night in Texas, where three of the eight teams will call home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Local
California Basketball
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

XFL to return to Washington, D.C. for 2023 relaunch

The XFL is returning to the nation's capital. Washington, D.C. was announced as one of eight cities that will have an XFL team when the spring football league relaunches in February 2023, along with Arlington (Texas), Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Orlando, Seattle and St. Louis. Five of the cities...
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

XFL Announces 8 Host Cities for 2023 Reboot

The XFL just made a big announcement about the 2023 season. During a town hall meeting on Sunday, the league announced the eight host cities and venues for the rebooted spring professional football league. The XFL also revealed the coaching assignments for the eight host cities. "We've had a clear...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

XFL announces eight host cities for relaunch in 2023; no New York, California teams for first time in league

The XFL announced its eight cities that will host teams for the league's third incarnation in 2023, with three new cities added to the league's new ownership group under Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. Orlando, Las Vegas, and San Antonio will host XFL franchises in 2023, taking the spots of New York, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay (which hosted teams in 2020).
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Atlanta#Seattle#Western Conference#Basketball#Sports
Front Office Sports

Fox Sports Taps Jason Benetti for College Football

A sports media rising star is stepping up to a major new role. Jason Benetti — the play-by-play voice of NBC Sports Chicago’s White Sox broadcasts — will join Brock Huard at Fox Sports to be the network’s No. 2 college football broadcast team. The Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report Benetti’s talks with Fox.
CHICAGO, IL
Phone Arena

NFL launches its mobile streaming service, here are all the details

Starting today, NFL fans can subscribe to its exclusive video streaming service available via the NFL app and the official website. Both Android and iOS users can download the mobile app from their respective app stores, but they will have to pay at least $4.99/month or $39.99/year to benefit from the new service.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy