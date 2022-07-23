WNBA Glance

The XFL's 2023 local markets will include five holdover cities and three new locations, the league announced Sunday night. The three newcomers -- Las Vegas, Orlando and San Antonio -- will join Arlington, Texas; Houston; St. Louis; Seattle; and Washington, D.C. The league dropped New York, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay from its lineup; those markets had the three lowest average attendance figures during the 2020 season, when the XFL last played.
