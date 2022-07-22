Dolly Parton's most beloved good deeds, from funding COVID vaccine to gifting children's books to those in need

A page from a book published in 1950 doling out "tips to look after your husband" is going viral as it highlights how entrenched gender roles were in the past. The page came from a home economics book and the advice offered was sexist, detailing a woman's duty to serve her husband. Some of the advice ranged from staying quiet and greeting him with a smile to taking off his shoes and never ever complaining. The tips were categorized into 10 sections, such as "'Have dinner ready', 'Prepare yourself', 'Clear away the clutter', 'Prepare the children', 'Minimize all noise', 'Make him comfortable', 'Listen to him' and 'Make the evening his.'" It's pretty evident that every tip involves catering to the man while the woman herself must be invisible as much as possible. The man is the protagonist throughout the piece. The goal for women, per the advice, is to "make your home a place of peace and order where your husband can renew himself in body and spirit."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO