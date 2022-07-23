ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives investigating vehicle crash in Wellington

By Monica Magalhaes
 3 days ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a vehicle crash at the Village of Wellington.

The crash occurred Friday evening at Forest Hill Boulevard, just west of State Road 7.

According to PBSO, deputies arrived at the scene and found two occupants injured. One of the victims suffering from what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the victim was shot in the area of State Road 7 and Southern Boulevard and then traveled to the crash site.

Both occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting in the area of State Road 7 and Southern Blvd is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

