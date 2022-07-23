ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Judge Orders West Philadelphia Townhomes Encampment To Be Taken Down

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32778o_0gpmzQex00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents facing eviction in University City suffered a loss in court Friday, but they are not giving up their fight to stay in their homes. Chopper 3 was over an encampment at 40th and Market Streets.

Section 8 townhomes now stand here, but Altman Management Company plans to demolish them and build new townhomes.

The current residents will receive housing vouchers but say it’s becoming harder to find properties that accept vouchers.

Residents and supporters set up the occupation in protest nearly two weeks ago.

Late Friday afternoon, a judge ordered them to take it down.

“They can take the encampment down, but they can’t shut the people down,” Melvin Hairston said. “Our message is simple, stop the displacement of Black and Brown communities. Stop sweeping through and taking our livelihoods from us.”

Residents told Eyewitness News the eviction is set for September.

Comments / 87

2nd A Pro
1d ago

With these type of encampments comes crime and drugs. It doesn't matter the skin color, what matters are these people getting jobs and becoming part of society. If they continue wanting handouts then their children are sure to be doomed for the same life.

Reply(9)
49
Jen S
1d ago

with you being on section 8 or welfare/foodstamps i hate to tell you but that is not a livelihood. when you try to make these government programs a life style is when you fail as a person. needing the program initially doesn't make you a bad person, staying in a position to continually need these programs does.

Reply(5)
21
Janet Schlemmer
1d ago

Build new townhouses n they will be destroyed like other public housing. Very sad. Very sad to have kids raised in them as it keeps bad habits attitudes etc going on n on so cycle isn’t broken. Read of public housing project that incorporate functional families in like every other unit. They got very good rate of course as no one would live like that. The kids had never seen anyone get up n go to work every day …. Read that again. They had never seen people happy to do so. I am gong to try to find info about that…

Reply(2)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY

Pennsylvania police shoot and kill 15-foot-long pet snake that was strangling man's neck

Pennsylvania police say they shot a "very large snake" to save a man that was being strangled by the reptile. Officers with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department responded to a home in Fogelsville, about 45 miles north of Philadelphia, on Wednesday afternoon for a man in cardiac arrest, according to a news release from the department. Lt. Peter Nickischer told local news station WFMZ a family member in the home pointed officers to a 28-year-old male lying on the floor, unresponsive, with the snake wrapped around his neck.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Vouchers#Altman Management Company
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Cheryl E Preston

Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church members

Pastor Creflo Dollar senior pastor of World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia— recently stated that tithing (giving 10 percent of your money to a church) is not required today. He admonished his congregation to throw away books and tapes where he taught that they should tithe. Some religious leaders are now saying that Dollar did not go far enough and should show he is truly repentant by refunding the money that was spent on his materials and also downsizing his lavish lifestyle and giving the money to his congregants.
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies request to lift restrictions of Pennsylvania woman involved in January 6 riot

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - A judge has refused to lift restrictions for a Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6 riots at the Capitol. 23-year-old Riley Williams had requested for some of the conditions of her release to be lifted, including home detention, wearing an ankle monitor, and limited usage of electronics. Her lawyer argued the requirements were "unduly burdensome." A judge said that Williams is not fully compliant with the terms of her release and is considered to be a flight risk. She is expected to go to trial next year. 
MECHANICSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy