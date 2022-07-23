ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines pools still experiencing lifeguard shortages

By Taj Simmons
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pool is an ubiquitous symbol of summer, but it’s become slightly more difficult to find a place to take a dip in Des Moines this year.

The Des Moines Parks and Recreation does not have enough lifeguards to fully staff all five of its pools. As a result, the department has closed one pool every week to spread the staff they have around.

“The lifeguard shortage is the same as it was when we opened for the season on Memorial Day,” said Des Moines Parks and Recreation director Ben Page in a text message to WHO 13. “We’re seeing an increased use of these aquatic facilities due to heat, but thankfully the seasonal staff that we do have our doing a great job.”

The city’s pool closure schedule, which you can find at this link, called for the closure of the Northwest Aquatic Center throughout this week.

Birdland Pool became a hotspot for people trying to escape the heat Friday afternoon, but it will close the week of July 23.

All of Des Moines’ pools now display a ‘now hiring’ banner looking for lifeguards and other seasonal employees.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

