Riverside County deputies kill man who claimed to have gun

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — A man who claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot someone at a business was shot to death Friday by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies, the department said.

Deputies were called to a shopping center in Moreno Valley shortly after 11 a.m. and saw the suspect in the parking lot, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man claimed to have a gun, refused orders and was shot during a confrontation, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His name and details of the confrontation weren’t immediately released, including whether the suspect was armed.

Ed Vergara
2d ago

This sounds like a classic case where police need to learn how to des_escalate. Not obeying a police order is no reason for getting killed.

USMC-Chuck
2d ago

ummm they should. Thank you RSO. act right and you won't get shot, follow the law and you won't get shot. period!! Have a great day. I will

