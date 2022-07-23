ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Woodland Park Verizon customers, including first responders, concerned about poor service

By Ashley Portillo
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQBE3_0gpmxyXx00
KOAA News5

TELLER COUNTY — There's a growing concern about poor service for Verizon customers in Woodland Park. Some residents are saying they won't even be able to call 911 if there's an emergency.

Neighbors told News5 they began noticing a decline in service about six months ago, but the past few weeks, it's gotten much worse. Now, they worry it's becoming a public safety and health issue.

“It's to the point where service completely drops out. We're completely blacked out from Friday to Sunday evening,” said Rhonda Nelson, a Woodland Park resident. “If something happened to me or my husband, we wouldn't be able to call anyone, it would strictly be in our own hands.”

Nelson is also a business owner who works from home.

“It's a much bigger concern, because I can't work from home if the internet is dropping out or completely goes out,” said Nelson.

In the past few weeks, she and many others voiced their concerns to teller County Commissioner Erik Stone. Not only is the service poor for cell phones, but it’s also poor for internet.

“All of us as commissioners view this as a life, health safety issue. Somebody tries to call 911 and they cannot connect a call, which I have heard reports of that from our residents,” said Stone.

Stone says he learned it's also impacting first responders and critical service providers, like the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and Woodland Park Police Department, the NE Teller County Fire Department and Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District, Teller County Public Health, DHS, and the Teller Senior Coalition.

Many, if not all of them, use Verizon.

“All of them said that it was interfering with their ability to provide services to the people in woodland park,” said Stone. “For child welfare cases and adult welfare cases, there was a delay in them getting their referrals. Volunteer firefighters and volunteer EMS, they are getting 15 to 30 minute delays at times. If our ambulance and our community paramedics can't connect to a telehealth call when they're out responding to a call in the community, that's a problem.”

Stone says it's a capacity issue, especially in the summer months during the weekend.

“More often than not from Friday through Sunday night, you would not have access to data. If you wanted to check your email, go on to any app on your phone that uses data, it would sit there and spin,” said Stone.

In a statement from a Verizon spokesperson, they said: “To improve service, we are adding more network equipment to an existing cell site servicing customers. We are also actively working with woodland park to secure a location to erect a new tower for customers."

Stone says Verizon has also been responsive to their concerns as a community.

“They did take our issues and they elevated and referred that to a crisis response team. In the short term, what we'd like to see is for them to move mobile cell towers into the area to increase the capacity like they would for a wildfire,” said Stone.

Verizon said as soon as they've identified a location to put up a new tower for customers, they will work to bring that site into service.

News5 also submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the FCC to see how many complaints there have been from the community.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Woman allegedly scammed by Denver metro contractor paid back in full, following CBS4 investigation

After CBS4 Investigates reported about an alleged contractor scam in early July, one woman says she's finally getting paid back the money she thought was gone forever. It all started when Pat Barash, who owns several apartment rentals in the metro area, needed some carpeting work done in one of her rental units in Aurora.She hired Abercrombie Carpets and Floors, owned by Michael Tobin, of Golden, to do the work. She says he took some measurements and gave her an estimate.She says he asked for an $1,100 deposit and said she could pay him the remainder once the work was...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to large RV fire in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a large RV fire in northeast Colorado Springs. Crews responded to the fire at 7310 California Dr., just after 8:30 a.m. The cause to the fire is unknown at this time. The post Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to large RV fire in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodland Park, CO
Teller County, CO
Government
Woodland Park, CO
Government
County
Teller County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Customers#Park Police#County
sentinelcolorado.com

Douglas County officials assure regional cooperation after Aurora, Denver mayors accuse county of ‘exporting’ released homeless jail prisoners

AURORA | Douglas County officials say they’re committed to a regional solution to homelessness after coming into conflict with local cities over their occasional practice of moving homeless ex-prisoners over county lines. Tensions among officials from Aurora, Denver and Douglas County boiled over recently when Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado continues emergency mortgage assistance plan for homeowners at risk of foreclosure due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- State officials created a program to help tenants who struggled to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now a similar program is in place for homeowners. The program, under the Department of Local Affairs, is called the Colorado Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program and has $175 million to allocate through The post Colorado continues emergency mortgage assistance plan for homeowners at risk of foreclosure due to COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
milehighcre.com

Denver-Based Law Firm Expands Colorado Springs Practice

Denver-based Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service business and litigation law firm with offices across the nation, has expanded its Colorado Springs presence with a fresh office space and two newly established local attorneys. Brenda L. Bartels and Amber Blasingame, from the well-known and now closed Hanes & Bartels firm, will help lead and grow the team along with the services provided by the office.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 person hospitalized following possible hit-and-run crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on Monday. Police had very few details available last time 11 News checked in. First responders received a call just after 11:30 a.m. for what was originally believed to be a single-vehicle crash near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard. The area is just west of I-25. Officers at the scene updated 11 News stating they believe it may have been a hit-and-run crash. Last time this article was updated, the suspect vehicle was only identified as a white SUV.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Your Healthy Family: The health benefits training for a big event

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this Your Healthy Family we're talking about the never-ending quest to remain active and fit. Sometimes to keep an exercise routine on track you need to shake things up. Tired of running on the treadmill? If you like to mountain bike our southern Colorado trails and want to challenge yourself on a new level, there's a perfect event coming in September you should consider putting on your list and signing up for.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy