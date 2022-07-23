Broadway Comes to Reno: Next Season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crocheting, and crafting in general, has been passed down to Sarah Strang from her mother and grandmother. As a former KOLO 8 News Now producer, the first thing everyone learned about Sarah is that she loves arts and crafts. And she’s good at it too!
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - People have until August 1 to purchase raffle tickets for the 30 Prizes in 30 Days fundraiser hosted by the non-profit, Nevada Kids Foundation. The 3rd quarter focus for this organization is on supporting educational programs by providing resources and essential items to as many Title I schools as possible across Northern Nevada. The money will specifically go toward these three critical areas: Mental/Social and Emotional Health, Physical Wellness and Nutrition Education.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — This week's Pet of the Week is Lady! She is a three-year-old Husky mix. She has been with the Nevada Humane Society since July 6. Lady active and energetic. She's the perfect running or hiking partner! Due to her energy, she prefers a home without small children and cats.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars. The Reno Fashion Show is back and bigger than ever!. After two years off because of the pandemic, the 9th year of the Reno Fashion Show will feature 11 brand new designers from Reno and the surrounding area. Each of the designers have created 20 looks a piece for a collection of works that will blow you away.
Editor’s note: Jack Johnson performs Sept. 4-5 at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, Nevada. Ziggy Marley opens. A lot has changed for Jack Johnson since he was a college student writing songs for his first album, 2001’s “Brushfire Fairytales.” Far from living with six college roommates, he has been married for more than 20 years to his wife, Kim, and has three kids.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than a hundred men, women and children got into the Christmas spirit right in the middle of summer. On Monday afternoon, The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission held its annual Christmas in July event to raise awareness about homelessness and its presence all-year round. “Most people when...
Night in the Country has come up on it's last day of the festival for 2022, giving back each year right into the local Yerington community. Travis Crowder, the CEO of Boys And Girls Club of Mason Valley explains "The Night In The Country Festival is a tremendous foundation for our Boys and Girls Club, it really does allow us to continue serving the kids and the families that need us the most while showing people a good time for their dollar."
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival soared overhead Saturday after a two-year hiatus, bringing a handful of world-class pilots to the region for a day of aerobatics. Hundreds of spectators turned out for the free festival that featured performances in the sky, military and...
The City of Sparks continues its Hello Summer Celebration Series with “Music at the Marina,” taking place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive, Thursday, July 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. The free event features music from local band Sierra Roc and food available for purchase from...
Nationally, Pride Month is celebrated in June... but in Reno, the celebration is in July, as part of Artown. Northern Nevada Pride 2022 is happening this Saturday, July 23 in Downtown Reno. It's something organizers say gets bigger every year. "Every single year," said Marketing Director YeVonne Allen. "Even last...
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — George Whittell’s former yacht, Thunderbird, celebrated 82 years on the water on Thursday, July 14. It’s home is a boat house carved into the shore of Lake Tahoe near Incline Village. The Thunderbird Lodge, Whittell’s historic 6.51-acre estate, boasts spectacular views, art, Tahoe...
Community members gathered in Downtown Reno Saturday morning for the 2022 Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Pride Parade. The festival benefits the nonprofit Our Center, which is the only LGBTQ community center in Northern Nevada. It kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by a festival until...
A record 317 children filled the P&K Ranch on Saturday for Carson Valley Youth Day. “I love seeing all the smiling faces on the kids and seeing the interactions between the kids and the parents here,” said Youth Day Director Steve Biddle. “They are outdoors here.”. More than...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “When it’s time for a fresh challenge. And it was time for me,” says Washoe County School District’s new superintendent Susan Enfield. That decision led Enfield from serving as superintendent to the Highline Public School system in Burien Washington, to Washoe County’s School District, the largest employer in the region.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We’re scared. It’s hard to sleep.”. Jamie N. is worried and a little shaken. She has reason to be rattled. Late one night a little over a week ago her 18 year old daughter was in her bedroom at this northeast Reno apartment complex. It was hot. she was in her underwear. the window was open. her cat had jumped outside.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new program aimed at giving local kids a role model with a law enforcement background. It also gives law enforcement the chance to mentor the youngest members of our community. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the inaugural agency to participate in the...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The main source of the pollution we are seeing right now is the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, California. “It grew quickly,” explained Brendan Schneider, an air quality specialist with the Washoe County Health District. “It started Friday and sent more smoke than any other wildfire.”
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Prater Way were closed at Marina Gateway for several hours because of a crash involving three vehicles on Monday morning. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on July 25. A spokesperson with the Sparks...
Smoke, heat, and thunderstorms are all in the forecast through the weekend. Smoke will depend on fire behavior, but plan on hazy skies at least through Thursday. A few storms will bubble up south of Highway 50, spreading north by the weekend. The heat will threaten records. -Jeff.
Smoke, heat, and thunderstorms are all in the forecast through the weekend. Smoke will depend on fire behavior, but plan on hazy skies at least through Thursday. A few storms will bubble up south of Highway 50, spreading north by the weekend. The heat will threaten records. -Jeff. KOLO Book...
Comments / 0