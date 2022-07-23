Beaver County man charged after allegedly growing marijuana at home with his children inside

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An area man is facing multiple charges after police say he was growing marijuana in his home with kids inside.

Neighbors say it’s unusual to see much police activity in their corner of Rochester Township, Beaver County.

“I’m really surprised. I never thought of anything happening like that around here,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to show her face on camera.

Police say Jason Maier was conducting a grow operation out of his home on Maple Street.

According to police, they first came to the home after being contacted by Children and Youth Services. Court documents say a worker at CYS was sent a video showing “two large black tents” with marijuana plants inside as well as growing equipment. Documents also say the tents were shown next to children’s toys.

When they searched the home, police say they found the tents as well as two garbage bags of suspected marijuana in a detached garage. The criminal complaint states the marijuana had been moved there after Maier found out CYS would be visiting.

Police say three kids — ages 6, 4 and 1 — were inside the home with “easy access” to the tents.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that with drugs being involved anywhere. It’s just unheard of. I’m really shocked,” the neighbor said.

Maier is facing two felony charges. One is for the manufacture of drugs and the other for endangering the welfare of children.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group