Beaver County, PA

Beaver County man charged after allegedly growing marijuana at home with his children inside

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An area man is facing multiple charges after police say he was growing marijuana in his home with kids inside.

Neighbors say it’s unusual to see much police activity in their corner of Rochester Township, Beaver County.

“I’m really surprised. I never thought of anything happening like that around here,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to show her face on camera.

Police say Jason Maier was conducting a grow operation out of his home on Maple Street.

According to police, they first came to the home after being contacted by Children and Youth Services. Court documents say a worker at CYS was sent a video showing “two large black tents” with marijuana plants inside as well as growing equipment. Documents also say the tents were shown next to children’s toys.

When they searched the home, police say they found the tents as well as two garbage bags of suspected marijuana in a detached garage. The criminal complaint states the marijuana had been moved there after Maier found out CYS would be visiting.

Police say three kids — ages 6, 4 and 1 — were inside the home with “easy access” to the tents.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that with drugs being involved anywhere. It’s just unheard of. I’m really shocked,” the neighbor said.

Maier is facing two felony charges. One is for the manufacture of drugs and the other for endangering the welfare of children.

Debbie Hostetter
2d ago

lady get over it, it could have been a worse drug then that. you want to say what you want,but don't want anyone to know who you are. You probably knew about this the whole time but never said anything till you were able to get your 5 mins of fame. There are worse drugs than that.

19
Sylvester4PAHD36
2d ago

This man's life is destroyed and his children are in the system over a plant. Drug prohibition destroys lives and it needs to end.

24
Gary Glass
2d ago

Drugs are Manufactured. Marijuana is a Plant. just like oregano, basil and peanuts which more people die from peanut Allergies than Over dose on Marijuana.

