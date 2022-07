AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in Augusta's industrial district. FOX54's crew on the scene says deputies have set up a crime scene at Janwiches on Columbia Nitrogen Rd. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 11 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO