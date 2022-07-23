ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

South Gate police shoot man, Sheriff’s Department investigating

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbHWl_0gpmvvOq00

At least one South Gate Police Department officer shot a man on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported around 4:50 p.m. and was originally said to have happened on the 8400 block of San Juan Avenue, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department , which is assisting with the investigation.

No officers were hurt, but the person who was shot, identified only as a 39-year-old man, “was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition,” the release said.

On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department released more information about the shooting, including the circumstances leading up to police shooting at the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Department says a South Gate field sergeant was flagged down by a man who said the suspect had passed him in a vehicle and flashed a gun at him.

The officer located the vehicle parked on the 3900 block of Independence Avenue and attempted to bring the suspect into custody.

But the man got out of the vehicle and allegedly reached for an object that the officer believed to be a firearm. The officer shot the suspect in the lower right leg, the Sheriff’s Department said, and the man fled the scene on foot.

He was later tracked down to a home on San Juan Avenue where he eventually surrendered to officers.

He was then transported to the hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

A loaded semi-automatic handgun was located at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting marked the second time someone was shot by a law enforcement officer in Southern California on Friday. Earlier, at least one Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shot someone in Moreno Valley. A third shooting involving law enforcement happened hours later in El Sereno , in which the suspect shot by LAPD officers was killed.

Anyone with information about the shooting in South Gate is asked to call 323-890-5500.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot in Harbor City

An off-duty law enforcement officer was transported to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot in Harbor City. The shooting happened around 7:05 p.m. on the 23300 block of Dorset Place and was described by authorities as a family dispute. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the unnamed law enforcement officer is […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Teen found with fatal gunshot wound after crashing in Harbor Gateway

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a teenager while he was driving in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles late Sunday night. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed Monday. Witnesses directed arriving officers to a traffic collision […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested in connection to recent homicide

Originally published as a Riverside Police Department Facebook post:. “RIVERSIDE, CA – Detectives have arrested a suspect for a murder that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the 8500 block of Hickory Lane. That afternoon around 3:32 p.m., the City of Riverside’s Public Safety Communications Center received several calls of a possible shooting at this location. Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Bryan Davis of Riverside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Mr. Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moreno Valley, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
South Gate, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
South Gate, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance shooting leaves teen dead

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death in gang related shooting in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in Lancaster on July 18. He was 52-year-old Johnny Wainwright of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer. Wainwright was shot dead around 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 18, near a residence on the 44200 block...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Palms

Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 9700 block of Regent Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard. When police entered the apartment where the gunshots were reported, they found the bodies of two people […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hit-and-run crash leaves LAPD motorcycle officer down on 10 Freeway

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer went down on the 10 Freeway after being involved in a hit-and-run collision in West Covina Monday morning. The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway just east of Azusa Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.
WEST COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Sergeant#San Juan#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Department
HeySoCal

Two dead, six others hurt in shooting at San Pedro park

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hesperia murder suspect arrested in Van Nuys

A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Hesperia was taken into custody in Van Nuys earlier this week, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Sarkis Krdotyan, 39, of Van Nuys was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Heidi Allred in Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Man robbed at gunpoint at Culver City ATM

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.Culver City PD posted surveillance video of the armed robbery on its Facebook account, and can be seen here.This is the latest crime to take place in Culver City, where crime has increased by 90% over the last two years.  The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.
CULVER CITY, CA
foxla.com

Corona couple accused of stealing gas, mail in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A Corona couple is accused of stealing gas and mail in Chino Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The suspects, 30-year-old Marissa Navarro and 31-year-old Johnny Arroyo, were arrested Saturday after authorities linked them both as registered owners of a car connected with stealing gasoline from a nearby U-Haul truck.
CHINO HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Santa Monica Mirror

Suspects Unsuccessful in Attempt to Steal ATM From Santa Monica Bank

Friday morning incident remains under investigation. Two suspects ultimately were unsuccessful in an attempt to tow an ATM from a Santa Monica bank using a stolen pickup truck last week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on July 22, around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the Chase Bank...
theeastsiderla.com

LAPD officers fatally shoot man in El Sereno

EL SERENO -- A man in his 30s who ran from Los Angeles Police Department officers after they stopped him near Cal State Los Angeles was shot and killed Friday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:51 p.m. near Lansdowne and Eastern avenues after officers from the Hollenbeck Station observed the suspect's vehicle and when they approached him he got out and ran away, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Fontana man accused of downloading CSAM

Originally published as a City of Fontana Police Department Facebook post:. “Detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered Esteban Chavez (27 years of age) was downloading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) over the internet. On July 19, 2022, a search warrant was...
FONTANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

CHP arrests Lakewood man on suspicion of attempted murder in La Palma

On Friday, July 22, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a man suspected of attempted murder. The arrest stems from an assault that occurred near State Route 91 (SR-91) earlier near in the day leaving another man hospitalized with serious injuries. On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 8 a.m.,...
LA PALMA, CA
KTLA

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Lancaster

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lancaster Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and Lancaster Boulevard. “During their investigation, investigators learned witnesses traveling south on 20th Street West, observed the victim driving, heard gunshots, and saw the […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

KTLA

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy