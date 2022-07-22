ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Copper, Allemand lead Sky to 89-83 win over Wings

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0gpmvEsx00

CHICAGO — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Julie Allemand had 11 of her season-high 13 in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 89-83 on Friday night.

Candace Parker had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Chicago (21-6), which has won six straight. Emma Meesseman added 13 points, a season-high nine assists and three blocks, and Allie Quigley scored 10 points.

The Wings trailed by 14 late in the first half but scored six consecutive points in the fourth quarter to make it 75-74 and give Dallas its first lead of the game when Tyasha Harris hit a floater with 6:57 to play. Allemand answered with a three-point play to put Chicago back in front about a minute later but Arike Ogunbowale made a 3-pointer to give Dallas an 80-79 lead with 4 minutes to go.

Allemand hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup — both assisted by Meesseman — to give the Sky the lead for good with 3:01 remaining.

Ogunbowale hit another 3 to pull the Wings to 84-83 but Parker scored inside and Allemand made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 90 seconds to seal it.

Ogunbowale finished with 28 points. Isabelle Harrison scored 18 on 8-of-10 shooting for Dallas (11-15), Teaira McCowan added 15 points and Kayla Thornton scored 11.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

The Sydney Project: how elite athletics traps McLaughlin but also sets her free

It’s 2022. Sydney McLaughlin is 22. She crosses the line and sits down on the track. There are no wild celebrations or overt displays of emotion. Maybe she’s simply stunned at the fact that she’s just run a world 400m hurdles final in a time that would have earned seventh place in the final of the 400m flat. Maybe she’s reflecting on the mathematical improbability of lowering the world record from 52.16 to 50.68 in the space of 13 months. Maybe she’s just thinking about the lactic acid still burning inside her legs.
SPORTS
NoleGameday

FSU Fall Camp Preview: Offensive Line

Fall camp is getting closer and closer. Florida State enters the 2022 campaign after adding depth and talent across the roster during the offseason. One room that made significant changes was the offensive line room. The Seminoles added ten new faces that included four transfers and six true freshmen. For the first time in years, the unit has quality depth with 19 scholarship offensive linemen currently in the fold.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy